The 13th Doctor: 3 reasons why the BBC have made a brilliant choice

There is only so much excitement Liberal Democrats can take. The prospect of a new Doctor and a new Leader in the same week is testing us to the limit. I suppose it’s just as well we had a General Election campaign to build our stamina. We should perhaps also be grateful to our MPs for sparing us the extra adrenaline rush of a contest. Just to get this out of the way, I know that there has actually been 14 Doctors, if you count John Hurt, the “War Doctor”, but the BBC aren’t going to screw up decades of merchandising by mucking about with the numbering.

There is something about the quirky, socially awkward time lord, traversing time and space, saving entire races from themselves over and over again that appeals to Liberal Democrats. So many of us would have been waiting for the announcement this afternoon. And so it came:

I cannot contain my joy and excitement at this news. As soon as Jodie Whittaker’s name came into the frame, I convinced myself that she would be so perfect for the role that there was no way she was going to get it.

I waited this afternoon for Kris Marshall to be announced.

And then he wasn’t.

I have to say that I’m not impressed with the way it was done. Matt Smith got a half hour special. Peter Capaldi got a whole tv programme. Jodie got a 30 second trailer almost casually slotted in after the Wimbledon mens’s final with not even an interview.

I’m also not impressed, but unsurprised, that Lewis’s Law has been invoked many, many times today. Some of the reaction to the announcement definitely justifies feminism.

So why is Jodie so perfect for the role?

The first reason is her portrayal of Beth Latimer in Broadchurch. This character had to deal with the murder of her young son, keep her family together, give birth to another child and become a supporter of women who had suffered sexual violence. She played that role with such likability and strength. You couldn’t help but warm to her. I am fairly confident that Jodie can play whatever the universe throws at the Doctor.

The second is her close association with new Who chief Chris Chibnall. I have to say that I have never been able to forgive him for the dire, misogynistic Cyber Woman episode of Torchwood. I feel nothing but trepidation every time he comes anywhere near the Who universe.

I have, however, been thoroughly scared, horrified, repelled (at all the right bits) and moved by Broadchurch throughout its 3 series. I know that he has form for writing a brilliant female character for this actor. So any worries I may have had have evaporated with excitement at this excellent combination.

The third reason is that I’m sure Jennie Rigg will be delighted to have the first Doctor from Yorkshire. Will Jodie overtake the Sixth Doctor, played by Colin Baker, in her estimation?

For the record, I suspect not. You never lose your attachment to the Doctor you grew up with. In the run up to the 50th anniversary special, I did this 30 day blog challenge and right up until I wrote who my favourite Doctor was, I had thought it would be Tennant. At the very last moment I changed it. There was no way it could be anyone other than Tom.

It makes me happy to think that in 30 years time, my nephew Ethan could be telling his kids that his Doctor was Jodie Whittaker.

Roll on Christmas Day when we’ll get a fleeting glimpse of our 13th Doctor.

