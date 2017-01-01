2017: A year when Liberals across the world need to work like never before

It’s here. We’ve bid the often crushing 2016 farewell and now have to face up to its consequences.

In politics and world affairs, Brexit and the election of Donald Trump have signified a terrifying and undoubtedly disastrous change in direction. The irony of powerful rich men railing against political elites has not yet been realised by the general population. As liberals we really have our work cut out for us to challenge a chilling new orthodoxy of national selfishness, of scapegoating, insularity and the unravelling of decades of international European and transatlantic co-operation.

The hideous and entirely preventable suffering we see in Syria, Yemen and in refugee camps across Europe is a powerful reminder of the need for countries to work together, not to retreat into isolation and enmity.

The Liberal Democrats have a lot to offer this uncertain world. We have always and will always be on the side of the powerless against those powerful elites. We have and always will call for people to have decent housing. We have and always will champion people being paid a decent wage and having decent employment rights. We are that radical, insurgent, planet saving, establishment busting, freedom loving force for good that this country needs and we need to get out there with absolute confidence in that. You don’t see the likes of Farage or Theresa May (and the two, sadly, are almost interchangeable these days) waver one bit in what they are saying. We can be too darned reasonable sometimes. We need to counter the most serious threat to our way of life we have ever known with passion. This is not going to be easy. We’ve already seen Tim Farron called all sorts of names – and some Conservatives have called for him and anyone else who supports the EU to be charged with Treason. It’s going to get a lot uglier. The treatment meted out to Charles Kennedy when he rightly opposed the Iraq War is going to seem like a teddy bear’s picnic but we all have to step up, face it and roll up our sleeves to fight for what we believe in.

In the UK, we have an awful lot to say to those who voted Leave as well as to those who voted Remain. We need to be the rallying point for all those who believe in our core values of creating a fair, free and open society balancing those fundamental values of liberty, equality and community and ensuring that nobody is enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. Those powerful words from the Preamble to our Constitution are even more relevant today than they were when they were written.

The world is at a turning point and it’s up to every single one of us to show that there is a better way – not the old way where people are left struggling, not the empty alternative where they are told that everything would be fine if we could just get rid of these pesky foreigners. After all, when getting rid of those people doesn’t work, there is an inevitability that another scapegoat will be found and prejudice and hatred tightens its grip even further.

In 2017, we must find a way of reaching out to those who feel under pressure and are vulnerable to the populist rhetoric of the Tories, UKIP and, yes, on occasion, Labour. The parties of Government and so-called official opposition have failed to use the significant power of the state to ensure that people have their basic needs met. Tim Farron has been calling for a new consensus to do these things for years. His Beveridge Lecture at the Social Liberal Forum Conference two and a half years ago seems very relevant today:

So we must win the consent of the voters for a government that is active, ambitious and liberal. And consent to the notion that taxation is the subscription charge we pay for living in this civilised society. That there is zero tolerance socially or legally for cheating the community by not paying your subscription charge in full. Government is about leadership, making a difference, not abdication. I’m fed up of seeing us fail to meet our potential, to take the lead, to innovate, to be the best because governments continue to buy the lie that the job of government is to get out of the way. Who gets involved in politics just to sit and watch the weather? Let’s make the weather. The Social Liberal, Economic Liberal axis is flawed. We must be both. We must be comprehensive Liberals. Let’s say no to passive, neutral government that allows the evils of our day to grow unchecked; let’s say no to authoritarian, intrusive government that becomes an evil in itself by subjugating its citizens; instead let’s say a huge yes to active, ambitious, liberal government. We are Beveridge Liberals, because like him we have the audacity to believe that government is for making things better not watching things fail.

In that lecture, which you can read in full here, he talks about the need for better housing and to pay a decent living wage. Those are the things that should have been done years ago. If they had been, we wouldn’t be in this mess today.

So, raise a glass just now, but tomorrow, we need to get to the business of winning hearts and minds away from the damaging populist rhetoric towards a much more positive vision. Blaming immigrants doesn’t get you a job, but training and investment will. Blaming immigrants doesn’t get you a house – building houses, strangely, does that well.

2017 must be the year when liberals start to win the arguments across the world. Let’s get to it.

Wishing you all a happy and liberal New Year.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings