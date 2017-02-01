The Voice

4000 new Lib Dem members in a month

The Liberal Democrat figures for January are out and they are impressive – 4000 members in the month, 2000 of them  in the last 10 days and 1000 since Tim Farron led the opposition to Trump’s travel ban and called for the offer of the state visit to be withdrawn.

Party President Sal Brinton said:

Reaching 82,000 members is the highest membership in over two decades. With more than 4,000 new members having joined us in January and more than 1,000 joining since Trump’s Executive Order on Friday, people are responding to the politics of hatred by joining the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government and it is great to welcome so many new members.

For those who oppose Theresa May’s plans to rip Britain out of the single market, away from our biggest trading partners, we are your voice. We will stand up for those who oppose the politics of fear, division and hatred.

The Liberal Democrats are needed now more than ever. As the real voice of opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government we are the only party fighting to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

Here are some of our new members.

Welcome to all 4000. Watch out later for my updated Lib Dem Lowdown post.

If you want to join us, you can do so here.

