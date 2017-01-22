The Liberator Collective

New issue of Liberator out

By | Sun 22nd January 2017 - 11:53 am

Issue 382 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

This issue’s free sample online content is from Nick Harvey on winning back support in the south west from voters who may have backed Brexit, and from Lester Holloway on whether the Alderdice review of diversity will tackle issues facing Liberal Democrats from ethnic groups

Elsewhere the new issue has:

MENTAL HEALTH – WHY IS IT LAST IN LINE FOR RESOURCES?

by Claire Tyler, who has secured new legislation to improve child mental

health

TROUBLE IN J-TOWN by Rebecca Tinsley, who has seen terrorism, religious polarisation, and eye-watering corruption in northern Nigeria

MORE UNITED, by Michael Meadowcroft, who thinks Paddy Ashdown’s More United initiative damages Liberal politics

FIRST EARTHQUAKE, THEN SLAVERY by Margaret Lally, on how Nepal’s earthquakes have worsened an already dire situation for girls and young women at risk of trafficking

GEORGIA’S DEMOCRACY FINDS ITS FEET by Kiron Reid, who has served as a long-term election observer there

WAITING FOR SUPERMAN, by Christine Graf, who thinks the lure of corruption may be Donald Trump’s undoing

THE GLOBAL POLICEMAN GOES by Tom Arms, who foresees the end of Pax Americana

THE TRUMP I KNEW, by Debra Storr, who tangled with Donald Trump when she was a Lib Dem councillor in Aberdeenshire

A SENSE OF HISTORY, by Alan Sherwell, who looks at the Journal of Liberal History’s review of policy under the Coalition

GET OVER THE LOSS, by David Green, a pro-Bexit member of the continuing Liberal Party

There’s lots else too, including news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues and subscription details (£25 a year) are on our website.

See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • James Moore 22nd Jan '17 - 12:13pm

    “Get over the loss” by a pro-Brexit member of the continuity Liberal Party who are anything but liberal? No thanks!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFiona 22nd Jan - 12:09pm
    This is a big and complex one, but it is of course right to acknowledge that many of the 52% voted Brexit because they were...
  • User AvatarDJ 22nd Jan - 12:06pm
    "The Tories are not breaking up the UK. When it happens it will be the inevitable consequence of devolving power." False. The Tories were perfectly...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 22nd Jan - 12:03pm
    This is absolutely what we should be doing. I know where I live in Hackney which is a Remain stronghold that it is easy to...
  • User AvatarNick Cunningham 22nd Jan - 11:54am
    A don't understand this argument democracy should stand still because one camp has won a referendum by under 4% in their favour. Democracy does not...
  • User Avatarexpats 22nd Jan - 11:41am
    WW, Perhaps you should start with our leadership? Demanding a re-run of the referendum in every speech, because those who voted out (your 'left behinders')...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 22nd Jan - 11:23am
    Peston-on-Sunday's use of the word "Panglossian" without explanation, at the end of the programme, was interesting, but elite. Oxfor, Chambers, Slang and BBC dictionaries did...