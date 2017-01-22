New issue of Liberator out

Issue 382 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

This issue’s free sample online content is from Nick Harvey on winning back support in the south west from voters who may have backed Brexit, and from Lester Holloway on whether the Alderdice review of diversity will tackle issues facing Liberal Democrats from ethnic groups

Elsewhere the new issue has:

MENTAL HEALTH – WHY IS IT LAST IN LINE FOR RESOURCES?

by Claire Tyler, who has secured new legislation to improve child mental

health

TROUBLE IN J-TOWN by Rebecca Tinsley, who has seen terrorism, religious polarisation, and eye-watering corruption in northern Nigeria

MORE UNITED, by Michael Meadowcroft, who thinks Paddy Ashdown’s More United initiative damages Liberal politics

FIRST EARTHQUAKE, THEN SLAVERY by Margaret Lally, on how Nepal’s earthquakes have worsened an already dire situation for girls and young women at risk of trafficking

GEORGIA’S DEMOCRACY FINDS ITS FEET by Kiron Reid, who has served as a long-term election observer there

WAITING FOR SUPERMAN, by Christine Graf, who thinks the lure of corruption may be Donald Trump’s undoing

THE GLOBAL POLICEMAN GOES by Tom Arms, who foresees the end of Pax Americana

THE TRUMP I KNEW, by Debra Storr, who tangled with Donald Trump when she was a Lib Dem councillor in Aberdeenshire

A SENSE OF HISTORY, by Alan Sherwell, who looks at the Journal of Liberal History’s review of policy under the Coalition

GET OVER THE LOSS, by David Green, a pro-Bexit member of the continuing Liberal Party

There’s lots else too, including news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

