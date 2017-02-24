The importance of enfranchising and educating 16 year olds

43% of 18 – 24-year-olds voted at the 2015 general election. Clearly, this is evidence of political disengagement in young people, which negatively affects our democracy because it means people aren’t choosing to vote, leading to more unrepresentative governments due to low turnout.
However, all is not lost. The Scottish Independence Referendum of 2014 gave 16 and 17-year-olds the vote and 75% of them turned out to vote with 97% reporting they would vote again in the future according to the Electoral Commission’s post-referendum report. This is evidence that 16 and 17-year-olds want to be heard but aren’t. I see this as a massive missed opportunity.
The future prospects for our democracy can be improved by enfranchising and thereby engaging 16 and 17-year-olds. If this can be achieved, they will become engaged adults who want to vote, leading to higher turnout and more representative governments.
Not only this, but 16 and 17-year-olds can profit from being enfranchised because political parties craft policies that will benefit, and thereby appeal to, a particular group of voters in an attempt to persuade that group into voting for their party; a good example is the ‘triple-lock’ pension scheme (first introduced by the coalition) that featured in the 2015 Conservative manifesto to sway pensioners to vote Tory. This was rewarded with a 78% turnout among over-65s with 47% of them voting Conservative compared to 23% voting Labour – a 5.5% swing from Labour to the Conservatives compared to the 2010 election.
Of course, the Conservative majority allowed the triple-lock scheme to continue and the state pension is, as of 6 April 2016, at £119.30 a week, which naturally benefits pensioners. If 16 and 17-year-olds were enfranchised, the same could be true for them. Parties would have to contend with a million or so more voters, prompting them to develop appealing policies to gain their votes. These parties would then become governments and those appealing policies could be realised, much to the benefit of 16 and 17-year-olds.
However, I think there is another opportunity, this time to combat the rise of populist nationalism.
Voters aren’t stupid; more often than not, they elect governments that greatly benefit the nation. Populist nationalists can mislead voters to factually incorrect conclusions because voters don’t have the information they need to combat the lies.
So I would propose a compulsory subject involving debating, critical analysis and political history for Years 7 – 9 and an optional GCSE across the state sector. A 2015 study by Edinburgh University supports this, with the University’s official website stating that ‘no other factor has greater influence in determining the civic attitudes of 16 and 17-year-olds (than classroom discussion)’.
Dr Jan Eichhorn of the School of Social and Political Science added
Through good political education in schools and early voter enfranchisement, we get the next generation of young people to understand the relevance of politics better and engage in it more extensively. But we need to ensure that all young people can discuss political issues in a qualified way in classroom settings. It can’t be left to chance, because of where they live, whether they are supported in their first engagement with politics.
To conclude, enfranchising 16 and 17-year-olds would give them a say in their future and benefit them by forcing parties and governments to craft appealing policies. In addition, eveloping critical analysis and debating skills in children and politically educating them would create a much more informed electorate which would not so easily fall prey to populists.
A minimum voting age of 16 has been Lib Dem policy since 2001; I’d like to see political education in there too.
* Scott conducted his Year 10 work experience with the Sutton Lib Dems in the summer of 2016 in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, became a party member soon afterwards and is now a committed activist
I think that you’ve identified the right problem here, but I think you are placing way, way too much faith in education as the answer. Your mention of the triple lock pension is a good point, but alongside that came tuition fees – if that isn’t a statement from the political class to the young I don’t know what is. It literally said that debt/deficits is a cancer eating at the social fabric, but we’re going to pile it onto the young anyway.
Put this another way, what exactly do politics – and by that I stress I mean ALL parties – really offer the young? A few years ago I went to a conference on so-called youth politics and I honestly wanted to go and have it out on stage with some of the speakers. I was told youth politics was hopey-changey environmentalism, digital freedom (whatever that is) and some strong, some might say maniacal, passion for diversity. This isn’t youth politics – it’s kids’ stuff!
When I asked a question about things like robust wages, owner-occupied housing and secure pensions the reaction was as if I’d shot someone!
Education is one thing but it needs to be accompanied by a far, far more profound level of thinking about WHY it is that the young basically see politics as a game they can’t ever win. To my mind the problem is less disengagement than fatalism. Frankly there’s nothing ‘populist’ about saying as much.
I’m astounded that the young aren’t much, much angrier than they are – they’ve taken the absolute brunt over the past few years. I suspect in part the lack of anger is because many of they don’t quite realise exactly how bad a deal so many of them have had. Maybe teaching them about that might arouse some passions. It’d probably be more effective than a few civics lessons.
First, rather than piling yet more onto the curriculum, why not actually make our education system more democratic? One of the failings of our current education system is that our young people gain knowledge but often not the confidence or ability to practically apply that knowledge in real life situations. This can be seen through our performance in international measures of ‘problem-solving in tech-rich environments’ in the post-mandatory education population. It requires us to do less ‘teaching’ and more ‘doing’. Practice makes perfect and making schools places of dynamic stakeholder engagement is more likely to deliver effective citizens that than a qualification. The data about skills is here: http://www.oecd.org/skills/piaac/
Second, it might initially seem that there is no reason for the government to enfranchise young people because as these young people age they generally become more conservative. That party knows that all they have to do is sit and wait for age and experience/disillusionment to take its toll. However, the generational divide is so wide at the moment that it may be something that would interest them. Not so much in the votes that might be available, but as a way of calming potential unrest which is a very real possibility among younger people. I don’t see how it can harm the current government to support it. It’s a less of a long shot, maybe.