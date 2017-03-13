What’s the REAL state of the parties?

By | Mon 13th March 2017 - 1:49 pm

Frequent Opinion Polls since May 2016 show one picture; Conservatives way ahead, Labour & Liberal Democrats suffering, UKIP hanging on.

But when we look at “Real Votes from Real People”, from a 310,000+ sample size, from 3 countries since May 2016, we get a much different picture:

 

Local government by-elections may not be translatable into General Election results, but they show a remarkably different position – and one that is much more attuned with feedback from the doorstep.

Conservatives are managing only 30% of the popular vote, Labour 27% and the LibDems maintaining over 19%.

And this isn’t just about tactical voting on local issues. These results are yielding broadly similar numbers of seats won: 32%, 26% and 22% respectively. (Exceptionally, UKIP aren’t managing to do that, translating an 8% popular vote translating into only 4% of the seats.)

For the Liberal Democrats, with their continued growth in membership, now double its 2012 nadir, standing at 85,000 (35,000 since the referendum) this looks like a real, sticky #libdemfightback.

It positions the party well to be successful again in the May 2017 elections and the Gorton parliamentary by-election.

Local Council control and another MP are firmly back in its sights.

* Brian Milnes and John Grout are Lib Dem members in Reading

4 Comments

  • Tynan 13th Mar '17 - 1:56pm

    If you believe that will translate in a general election then no doubt both Labour and the LibDems will support any call from May for an early election?

  • Tom Papworth 13th Mar '17 - 2:26pm

    I’m afraid the read-across from local elections to national elections is not very strong.

    In fact, people often ‘kick the government’ in local elections but then go back to voting for them in the general election.

  • Tony Dawson 13th Mar '17 - 2:54pm

    These votes are encouraging but they are from a relative handful of specific places (mostly) where the Lib Dems are campaigning. They do NOT reflect how things are ‘on the doorstep’ across the country in any way and it would do our Party a complete disservice were our members to be persuaded that they do. By all means post these figures from time to time – but please use a more balanced narrative.

  • Gary 13th Mar '17 - 3:13pm

    One key stat is missing… how does this percentage vote share compare to the last time these same seats were contested?

