Is Trident’s successor a white elephant?

On Saturday afternoon Spring Conference debates motion F11 “Towards a World Free of Nuclear Weapons” which actually endorses the government’s plans to replace Trident with Successor at a cost of £200 billion, twice the original estimate. The motion also talks about developing multilateral negotiations and ending Continuous-at-sea Deterrence (CASD) but in essence it supports a like-for-like deterrent, which we opposed through the coalition years.

I was on the working group which drafted the report which this motion approves, but I don’t agree. I’m tabling an amendment which agrees with most of the motion’s analysis and call for beefing up negotiations but also calls for Trident to be phased out and NOT replaced.

Many party members have long supported ending the UK’s nuclear weapons but others have placed their faith in nuclear deterrence on balance. People may feel the global security situation inclines them more than ever to support replacing Trident with the Successor programme. The argument can be summarised as “Oh my God, Putin !, Oh my God, Trump ! We better have our own nukes”. I originally felt that the party’s latest working group on the subject was a waste of time. Nothing had changed. But I was wrong.

New technological developments cast doubt upon the effectiveness and reliability of the deterrent. The MoD sees no role for our nukes in meeting the first tier of security threats to the country, but people respond, “Ah yes, but the future is uncertain”. Now it is becoming clear that the deterrent itself is uncertain. When the new Dreadnought submarines come into use in the 2030s, “Will they remain undetectable and safe ?” asks Des Browne, former Secretary of State for Defence. Cyber warfare poses the threat that an enemy could prevent missiles from firing or change their intended targets. Underwater drones, already being developed by China and the USA, increase the chances of finding a submarine. Both these developments undermine the basic concept of the new Dreadnought fleet. How far will they have advanced by 2030 ? It seems foolish to commit a huge proportion of our defence budget on a system which may be out of date before it even comes into service.

The other growing issue is the opportunity cost of the Successor Programme for our conventional forces. Centre Forum says it will be 10% of the annual defence budget, but 35% of the procurement budget. Today we have the smallest army since Napoleon, poorly equipped (Chilcot reported on poor footwear and inadequate vehicles in the Iraq War) and with fewer main battle tanks than Switzerland, a tiny navy which cannot operate continuously in warm waters and could not mount the Falklands campaign and a long-range strike force of only six bombers. Military and naval bases are badly maintained and out-of-date. Yes, the world is dangerous but we need conventional forces which can defend us. Isn’t it time we lived up to our oft-proclaimed commitment to evidence-based policy ? We can’t afford effective conventional forces AND the nukes. We must choose !

* David Grace is a Lib Dem living in Cambridge and a long standing campaigner for nuclear disarmament. He is the Head of Office for the Social Liberal Forum,