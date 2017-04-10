Mary Reid

The Garden Bridge – or Johnson’s folly

By | Mon 10th April 2017 - 4:12 pm

If you live outside London you might be unaware of the on-going row over the proposal for a Garden Bridge. The concept was supported by Boris Johnson, with celebrity endorsement. The project envisaged a pedestrian bridge located between Waterloo and Blackfriars Bridges, designed as a park.

The Mayor of London published a report last week, authored by Margaret Hodge, which identified major problems with the project and recommended that it should be scrapped. Costs have increased from £60m to over £200m, and the procurement processes were deeply flawed. What is more, the project was “driven more by electoral cycles than value for taxpayers’ money.”

Hodge said:

In the present climate, with continuing pressures on public spending, it is difficult to justify further public investment in the Garden Bridge.

Caroline Pidgeon had this to say about it:

This is a totally damning report.   It is a disgrace that key decisions on the Garden Bridge were driven by electoral cycles rather than any concern for value for money.  The report also backs up the long standing finding of the London Assembly that the procurement processes were not open, fair or competitive.

Dame Margaret Hodge is crystal clear when she states that the Mayor should not sign any  taxpayer funded guarantees until it is confirmed that the private capital money to build the bridge has been secured by the Garden Bridge Trust.

This is the final nail in the coffin of the Garden Bridge.  The Mayor should put us out of our misery and pull the plug on this project.

 

 

 

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

2 Comments

  • Alistair 10th Apr '17 - 8:55pm

    With Boris as Foreign Secretary, London may be better investing in nuclear bunkers so that at least a few Londoners survive WWIII

  • paul barker 10th Apr '17 - 9:24pm

    Its a shame, I really liked the idea, it would certainly have become very popular. Given the upcoming disaster of Brexit its certainly hard to argue for spending more Public money on it right now but I would be willing to see small amounts spent on keeping it alive for better times.

