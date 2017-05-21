Amna Ahmad on her life and why she wants to be a Lib Dem MP

There’s a super interview with Sutton and Cheam Lib Dem candidate Amna Ahmad in The Pool.
So, who are the Lib Dems now, I ask Ahmad when we meet for coffee. She answers by telling me her issues: she is, of course, against a hard Brexit; she campaigns for NHS funding and sits on Norman Lamb’s committee on the subject. She’s against grammar-school funding, but not grammar schools per se: “I want the comprehensives to have a fighting chance.” When I ask how she became a member, she recalls turning 18 the day before the Stop The War demo and identifying with then-party leader Charles Kennedy’s refusal to support war in Iraq.
But perhaps a more interesting question is: who is Amna Ahmad? When first campaigning in Brixton in 2013, she was accused of being an Oxford-educated careerist with a posh voice. And it was this depiction of her that made her decide to talk about her own life. Yes, she went to Oxford and, yes, her voice could be clarified as “posh”, but the real story goes something like this: Ahmad grew up in a violent house in one of London’s poorest boroughs, Lewisham. At 15, she called the police to report her father, who was arrested and taken into custody. She and her younger brother and sister were split up and put into care. Ahmad was in care for just a week, because she was turning 16. “‘You were on time every day for school’ was the only thing my teacher said to me about that week,” she laughs. Her brother and sister were only five and seven at the time, however. “It was heartbreaking. My brother went on hunger strike. There were issues around cultural sensitives. They made him eat bacon.”
An insight into her early life shows her talent and determination in the face of adversity:
She also applied for Oxford and sat A-Levels while dealing with prison visits and a divided family. “It was a really tough time – I was rebelling, rallying against people who didn’t want to me testify, so I was amazed to come out with any A-Levels, let alone get into Oxford.”
You can read the whole thing here.
Impressed? Help Amna here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
“She’s against grammar-school funding, but not grammar schools per se: ‘I want the comprehensives to have a fighting chance.’ ”
I wish I knew what that meant.
What I would say is that you can’t be “not against” grammar schools per se, and also want comprehensives to have a fighting chance. That’s because, whatever you write on the big sign by the front entrance, you don’t have comprehensives as the alternative schools to grammars, you have secondary moderns.