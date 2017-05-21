NewsHound

Amna Ahmad on her life and why she wants to be a Lib Dem MP

By | Sun 21st May 2017 - 9:30 am

There’s a super interview with Sutton and Cheam Lib Dem candidate Amna Ahmad in The Pool.

So, who are the Lib Dems now, I ask Ahmad when we meet for coffee. She answers by telling me her issues: she is, of course, against a hard Brexit; she campaigns for NHS funding and sits on Norman Lamb’s committee on the subject. She’s against grammar-school funding, but not grammar schools per se: “I want the comprehensives to have a fighting chance.” When I ask how she became a member, she recalls turning 18 the day before the Stop The War demo and identifying with then-party leader Charles Kennedy’s refusal to support war in Iraq.

But perhaps a more interesting question is: who is Amna Ahmad? When first campaigning in Brixton in 2013, she was accused of being an Oxford-educated careerist with a posh voice. And it was this depiction of her that made her decide to talk about her own life. Yes, she went to Oxford and, yes, her voice could be clarified as “posh”, but the real story goes something like this: Ahmad grew up in a violent house in one of London’s poorest boroughs, Lewisham. At 15, she called the police to report her father, who was arrested and taken into custody. She and her younger brother and sister were split up and put into care. Ahmad was in care for just a week, because she was turning 16. “‘You were on time every day for school’ was the only thing my teacher said to me about that week,” she laughs. Her brother and sister were only five and seven at the time, however. “It was heartbreaking. My brother went on hunger strike. There were issues around cultural sensitives. They made him eat bacon.”

An insight into her early life shows her talent and determination in the face of adversity:

She also applied for Oxford and sat A-Levels while dealing with prison visits and a divided family. “It was a really tough time – I was rebelling, rallying against people who didn’t want to me testify, so I was amazed to come out with any A-Levels, let alone get into Oxford.”

You can read the whole thing here.

Impressed? Help Amna here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Shaw 21st May - 10:19am
    "She’s against grammar-school funding, but not grammar schools per se: 'I want the comprehensives to have a fighting chance.' ” I wish I knew what...
  • User Avatarexpats 21st May - 10:18am
    phil 21st May '17 - 9:44am.....Corbyn for once has it right. Pensioners vote, in every target seat we should be writing to every pensioner pointing...
  • User AvatarChris Lewcock 21st May - 10:12am
    Ambiguous gimmick. I'm with Judy Abel.
  • User Avatarexpats 21st May - 10:05am
    Caron Lindsay, What do you make of the “Vote her, get him” poster? To quote Eric Morcambe, "Rubbish!"
  • User Avatarphil 21st May - 9:44am
    Corbyn for once has it right. Pensioners vote, in every target seat we should be writing to every pensioner pointing out the Tory triple whammy...
  • User AvatarJudy Abel 21st May - 9:03am
    @john Minard - I don't think it's going to be a landslide now - the tide is turning - the Tory margin is reported to...