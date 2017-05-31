Let freedom ring.

This is the speech I’d like to hear Tim Farron give before the General Election.

I stand with you today to talk about the security of our nation, the protection of our way of life and about combatting the terrorist, the bomber and the gunman.

Our police and security services are working at full capacity. We know that and we thank them for it. The government deserves praise for its reaction to the Manchester outrage.

Many voices – prominent and influential Muslims among them – have joined in condemnation of the terrorist’s actions and in praise for the wonderful response from the emergency services and the people in Manchester, across the UK and worldwide.

We are deploying money, human resources and all the relevant machinery of the state to keep us safe from harm.

But there is one thing we are not doing.

No leading politician of recent times has attempted to replace the poison being fed to the impressionable with a counter case of championing democracy and its values and rights.

There is a vacuum in the battle and it is being filled by the extremists to spread hate, violence, death and destruction.

Democrats have to force out their death cult and replace it with the clean, pure, fresh air of democracy.

Every school, every pulpit, every council chamber should ring every day with democracy. It is freedom.

I call today for the leaders of political life in the U.K to join me in a reaffirmation of the fundamental values, right and benefits of democracy.

Let us reassert the basics – the bedrocks – of liberal democracy.

To remind us all what we have:

the secret ballot

universal suffrage

the right to vote

plural politics

regular elections

free speech

free assembly

the right to protest

To write, to a free press, to protection under the law, an independent judiciary, the right to put on a play, a concert, a comedy, to laugh, to cry, to sing, to dance to embrace humanity.

To be LGBT, to be single, to be a Christian or a Jew or a Muslim or an atheist or agnostic.

To be a Tory or a nationalist, a monarchist or a republican, a Liberal Democrat or a UKIPper, a socialist or a Jedi.

To be who we want to be. Not who someone else says we should be.

These are the values that hold us together. These are the values we must teach, we must champion, we must shout. For these are the things that keep us free. These are the things that give us the gift to be ourselves.

Now, today, as we stand against a murderous foe that wants only its voice heard, I say in the words of Martin Luther King, “Let freedom ring.”

What a great thing democracy is. What power is has to move the hearts and minds of people. But we have become lazy or complacent or maybe we have just forgotten how good our democratic lives are. Well, it’s time to sing its virtues. It’s time to let freedom ring.

Let it ring from the White House to No 10 Downing St. Let it ring from the great statesmen and women of the free world. Let it ring in every school. Let it ring now and every day. Let us rededicate ourselves – all of us, me, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Caroline Lucas, Paul Nuttall – to the battle for the hearts and minds of young people here in the U.K. and across the globe.

I say to all my fellow political leaders let us unite against the bomber, the killers of innocents, the murderers of hope. This struggle is not only the struggle of the government of the day. It is not only the struggle of the police or the intelligence services. It is not only about obligations and responsibilities to reveal the bomber and the radicalised.

It is our struggle. Every one of us can champion democracy.

And as political leaders we must lead. We have been spectators for too long. Now we must lead. We must light up the world with the spirt of hope and freedom that only democracy has ever succeeded in doing.

Our mission is to banish the sword by the power of freedom. We have fought many battles for freedom and won them all. We will not, we cannot lose this one.

Let freedom ring.