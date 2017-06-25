If they say you’re a Red Tory or a Yellow Tory, ask about Corbyn’s welfare cuts

Over the next few years, the Tories planned benefits cuts could mean “nearly 3 million working households with children on tax credits would be an average of £2,500 a year worse off, with larger families losing more”.
Jeremy Corbyn’s team had promised to reverse child tax credit cuts, but in their 2017 manifesto, they did nothing of the sort as the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows:
Corbyn’s manifesto planned to increase taxes by £46bn per year and to borrow an extra £350bn. With so much extra funding, there was enough to honour their promises on welfare, so voters could be forgiven for assuming that they would.
In his first leadership election, Corbyn said: “Families are suffering enough. We shouldn’t play the government’s political games when the welfare of children is at stake”. This issue of welfare cuts is why he defeated his Labour rivals for the leadership, because they had previously abstained on a number of votes.
In autumn 2015, John McDonnell, his Shadow Chancellor, didn’t just commit not to implement these cuts, he promised to reverse those that had already happened: “We are calling on Osborne to reverse his decision to cut tax credits. If he doesn’t reverse these cuts, we’re making it clear that we will”.
Three weeks before polling day, Corbyn said to Jeremy Paxman, “I am fighting this election on … the levels of poverty in our society, … children that are not supported properly in our society. I’m fighting this election on social justice” (7.15 mins in). Yet his manifesto was proposing to implement £9bn of the £13bn/yr of planned Tory cuts to benefits.
Over the years, Corbyn supporters have hurled endless abuse at Labour moderates, they have called them Red Tories and Tory-lite. They have accused them of selling out, of adopting Tory policies in a cynical game of triangulation. Yet on Corbyn’s policy on welfare during this last election, they were strangely silent.
The Liberal Democrats have been under constant attack too, accused of being Yellow Tories and Tory enablers. Many Lib Dem members have found this deeply painful, after all, there were deeply unpleasant cuts to welfare in the time of the Coalition, some of which the Lib Dems now propose to reverse.
In 2010, the government was borrowing one pound for every four pounds it was spending. Experts worried that, if no coalition were formed, the markets would panic; that, even if a coalition were formed, if serious action on the deficit was delayed, there was still a risk of panic. Panic could mean lenders refusing to provide loans at a reasonable rate of interest. If this happened, it would be extremely difficult to keep the government finances going. The UK might be forced between the choice of much harsher cuts, or a very large increase in inflation.
Did the Lib Dems make the right call in supporting cuts to government spending, and in making compromises in coalition with their tradition political opponents? There has been much angst among Liberal Democrats on that question. Even those who think they made a mistake, mostly agree that it was an extremely difficult dilemma.
This year, Corbyn faced no such dilemma.
In 2010, the country had a structural deficit of 5.3% of GDP, now it is about 0.9% of GDP. From 2010, the Liberal Democrats were the minority partner in a coalition, and had only 57 MPs out of 650. In contrast, Corbyn’s manifesto was not for a coalition, but for a government with a Labour majority.
In 2015, the then Labour leadership argued that Labour should adapt its policies to public opinion. If Corbyn now conceded that they were right, his attitude would not be hypocritical. However, he and his supporters have done little but rail against what they call the “neoliberalism” and the “pro-austerity” policies of previous Labour leaderships. They claimed that moderates were only interested in power, and had sold out their principles.
The Tory welfare cuts, which Corbyn and his allies are proposing to implement, are cuts to benefits that were raised by the New Labour government of 1997. So, as far as welfare provision for those on low incomes is concerned, Corbyn is now well to the right of Blair’s government.
Many have said that the proposed Corbyn cuts are too harsh. Bizarrely, the so-called neoliberal Economist thinks that Corbyn’s manifesto was too regressive on welfare.
These are the same cuts that the Lib Dems vetoed during the Coalition, because they thought they were too cruel and regressive, and why the 2017 Lib Dem manifesto allocated funds so they would not have to be implemented. This means that, as far as welfare provision for those on low incomes is concerned, Corbyn is now to the right of the Coalition.
Instead, Corbyn’s team allocated £11bn/yr to abolishing university tuition fees, and unspecified sums to nationalisation of water, electricity and other services.
Perhaps, these welfare cuts in Corbyn’s manifesto were never intended to be carried out. If so, this raises two uncomfortable questions. Were they due to incompetence? Or he was playing the same sort of dishonest games that he has accused others of?
After the 2017 election, he is basking in comparative electoral success. But for those who are motivated by social justice, the idea that £9bn/yr of his funding promises were on the backs of the low paid must be a bitter pill to swallow.
* George Kendall is chair of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
Corbyn has pulled off a triumph of rhetoric over reality. People voted for his words of ending austerity yet his manifesto ruled out reversing cuts made to the least well off. People voted for him to oppose Brexit, yet he whips his party to support it. It works because he didn’t win the election and so doesn’t have to do what he talked about. How well will he survive if he does become PM in an autumn elections?
Just watching the Labour Shadow Work & Pensions Sec. Debbie Abrahams on Andrew Marr admitting to not having costed item after item of their proposals. Admitting that they weren’t going to unfreeze benefits.
“Smoke and mirrors” anyone?
Colin Green ‘it works [for Corbyn] because he didn’t win the election and so doesn’t have to do what he talked about’.
Is that all it is to it? Just leaves me wondering then why the LibDems who have 0% chance of forming the next Government couldn’t exploit this seemingly obvious ploy. I do accept though that there is confusion around whether Labour’s future benefits would be frozen. Corbyn has said in interviews that the freeze will be lifted but Labour have not done a good job around this. That said, it’s gives me a wry smile that the LibDems are switching tack from Corbyn the reckless spender, to ‘Corbyn the mean’ for not promising to spend as much as the LibDems.
Of course there is that tricky issue for the LibDems, TRUST. Just because the LibDems put something in their manifesto, would they do it? I think the further fall in LibDems hare of the vote answers that
why did the Liberal Democrat manifesto not commit to implementing the court ruling on pip then, beings it was the Liberal Democrats who submitted the prayer motion against the legislation in the first place?
“Corbyn’s manifesto was not for a coalition, but for a government with a Labour majority.”
Not at all really, it was a manifesto that was predicated on Labour losing. The election result is almost perfect for Labour. Labour activists would probably dismiss the facts presented in this article as right wing distortion.
I think that Corbyn, McDonnell and Labour will get away with it, because despite the Conservatives instability and May’s weakness, the Conservatives would only go for an election if they could engineer a win. That said, come 2019, we may witness an annus horribilis in which more than just the government disintegrates.
Dave Orbison
I don’t think Labour has a lot of trust on the economy. Mr Corbyn seems to have taken Labour back to the 1970s. A time well remembered for its stagflation and IMF.
@Dave Orbison asks why the LibDems couldn’t exploit this seemingly obvious ploy?
Because, when Corbyn’s Labour buys middle class votes with massive cuts to the working poor, it just raises a wry smile among so-called progressives of the so-called left.
The Labour manifesto was, as said above, a manifesto for opposition, not for government, full of big promises to the middle class and with an income side that did not add up at all. The combination of a huge increase in corporation tax and leaving the Single Market would never have raised the income they said in favourable circumstances, and with Brexit it would have led to a huge flight of companies to Ireland and other EU countries…
Labour knew they could not possibly get a majority. Next time they will have to be more careful, or they could suffer the fate of the Socialists in France, down from 40% to 9% in 5 years.
If millions of East Europeans were not claiming welfare there would be no problem. On my two trips to Poland I did not receive any dole, housing, healthcare, free education or anything else.
Manfarang – “Mr Corbyn seems to have taken Labour back to the 1970s. A time well remembered for its stagflation and IMF.”
Well remembered? By what % of voters? Incidentally, you might recall between1970-1974 there was a Tory Government. Then in 1973 we had a World energy crisis, hardly a Wilson Govt invention. But this sort of attack simply illustrates how out-of-touch the LibDem Party has become. Harking back to something that is nearly 50 years ago. Why stop there, why not talk about Gladstone, oh wait some here still do?
George Kendall – one of the commonest excuses offered by LibDems re the broken pledge on student fees was “Of course the pledge was only relevant had the LibDems been able to form their own Government”. Nice try but not good enough.
We know, if we are being honest with the electorate, that there was more chance of us being wiped out by an asteroid than the LibDems then, let alone now, forming their own Government. Notwithstanding the fact that it appears that the Tories had not even insisted on this as part of LibDem manifesto being ditched in the cosy Coalition talks.
Given this defence, then just what is the point of a LibDem manifesto? At best you can say it sets out the LibDem priorities should they form part of a coalition. But then of course, as per above with student fees, we know that even in that event the LibDem manifesto counts for nothing.
So do you not see the irony of the LibDems going round saying there’s a problem with the Labour manifesto? Apart from the fact that no one is listening? Is this the role of the LibDems?
At the moment the LibDem Party appears to be lost with little or no purpose or policy focus let alone any consensus as to which direction of travel they should adopt. Perhaps they should get their own house in order first. But to those that refuse to accept the LibDems have any real problems, that they are right on most issues (leaving aside that appears they are pro-austerity one day and anti-austerity another) by all means stay as you are and watch as the World goes by.
I never understood why our leaders didn’t say they couldn’t vote against tuition fees when they realised the scale of the cuts in benefits that were going to have to be made to balance the books.
@matt
Hi Matt, I’ve no idea why the Lib Dems didn’t commit to implementing the court ruling on pip. It’s not an area I know much about, and it’s a good question.
In that our manifesto committed to reversing the Bedroom Tax, which was also introduced by Tory ministers, our being party of the Coalition would be no reason not to fund the implementation of that ruling.
Obviously, implementing the court ruling on pip involves only £0.8bn, compared to Corbyn team’s £4.8bn failure, for example, to honour their promise to reverse cuts to child tax credit. But it’s be an enormous issue for those affected, and so a very important question.
Dave Orbison
Yes things have changed. East Asia is the economic powerhouse now. Countries such as Burma have thrown off socialist policies that brought them to absolute poverty. Is Britain equipped to meet the economic challenges this new world orders brings? I see little of it in today’s Labour party.