Vicky Nevin

Find out more about Young Liberals’ plans for Freshers’ Weeks

Fri 30th June 2017

Liberal Democrats membership is at a record high with thousands of young members flocking to the party since the EU referendum. This movement of Young Liberals are challenging intergenerational inequality and speaking out about the decisions affecting their future most. In a period of immense political change student societies and local parties must amplify young voices during Freshers 2017.

Freshers season falls September-October, with exact dates differing from one institution to another. If you have a Young Liberals society at your local college or university, get in touch to find out what they have planned. You can check out some of the dates and locations Freshers Fairs were held last year on this interactive map. If you don’t have a Young Liberals society nearby, why not reach out to a Students Union and see if you can set something up?

Register here to receive updates and resources for Freshers 2017.

Got a question? Contact me on [email protected]

* Vicky Nevin is the Lib Dem Youth and Student Development Officer

