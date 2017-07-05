A progressive alliance round Land Value Taxation?

The Grenfell Tower fire has focused attention on the extent of the crisis in the UK social housing system.

Reverend Paul Nicolson of Taxpayers Against Poverty comments:

There are rows of empty “investments” in London, and the four big builders have 600,000 unused plots in their land banks.

The Liberal Democrat 2017 Manifesto included genuinely progressive housing proposals

a new national Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank,

increasing housebuilding to 300,000 homes a year

allowing councils to end the right to buy, lifting the borrowing cap and targeting “buy to leave” empty homes with a 200% council tax.

penalising land-banking with with a penalty on failure to build after three years of winning planning permission.

a “community right of appeal” in cases where planning decisions go against the approved local plan.

a “rent to buy” model, where rental payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, leading to outright ownership after 30 years.

However, the manifesto incorporated only a single sentence with respect to LVT. “We will also consider the implementation of Land Value Taxation.”

Labour’s manifesto went a little further with respect to describing its LVT intentions promising:

We will initiate a review into reforming council tax and business rates and consider new options such as a land value tax, to ensure local government has sustainable funding for the long term.

The Greens promised “Action on empty homes to bring them back into use and a trial of a Land Value Tax to encourage the use of vacant land and reduce speculation.

The SNP have previously included LVT proposals in their manifesto and at their spring conference this year adopted a resolution “must include exploring all fiscal options including ways of taxing the value of undeveloped land” in its gradual land reform programme. Other parties like Plaid and the Alliance Party have incorporated LVT proposals in the past.

LVT appears to be an area of common ground for all UK parties standing on a progressive platform and could potentially form the basis for developing a cross-party consensus on effective measures aimed at tackling the housing crisis.

At circa £25 billion, housing benefit is the 2nd largest element of welfare spending behind pension costs. Housing rents and mortgage payments are estimated to be absorbing 40% to 50% of younger taxpayers take home pay.

Simply building more homes that fewer and fewer people can afford will not solve the housing problem for younger taxpayers and social housing tenants by itself. Easing of green belt planning restrictions, development of publicly owned land, devolving of tax and borrowing powers to local regional authorities and Land Value Taxation should all be part of the mix.

ALTER (the Lib Dem land-value-tax campaign group) will be hosting a fringe on Sunday 17th September at the Bournemouth conference this year.

With LVT rising up the agenda, speakers from across the political spectrum have been invited to address and debate the issue with Liberal Democrat members.

* Joe Bourke is an accountant, former parliamentary candidate and Treasurer of Hounslow Liberal Democrats