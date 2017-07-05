A progressive alliance round Land Value Taxation?

The Grenfell Tower fire has focused attention on the extent of the crisis in the UK social housing system.
Reverend Paul Nicolson of Taxpayers Against Poverty comments:
There are rows of empty “investments” in London, and the four big builders have 600,000 unused plots in their land banks.
The Liberal Democrat 2017 Manifesto included genuinely progressive housing proposals
- a new national Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank,
- increasing housebuilding to 300,000 homes a year
- allowing councils to end the right to buy, lifting the borrowing cap and targeting “buy to leave” empty homes with a 200% council tax.
- penalising land-banking with with a penalty on failure to build after three years of winning planning permission.
- a “community right of appeal” in cases where planning decisions go against the approved local plan.
- a “rent to buy” model, where rental payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, leading to outright ownership after 30 years.
However, the manifesto incorporated only a single sentence with respect to LVT. “We will also consider the implementation of Land Value Taxation.”
Labour’s manifesto went a little further with respect to describing its LVT intentions promising:
We will initiate a review into reforming council tax and business rates and consider new options such as a land value tax, to ensure local government has sustainable funding for the long term.
The Greens promised “Action on empty homes to bring them back into use and a trial of a Land Value Tax to encourage the use of vacant land and reduce speculation.
The SNP have previously included LVT proposals in their manifesto and at their spring conference this year adopted a resolution “must include exploring all fiscal options including ways of taxing the value of undeveloped land” in its gradual land reform programme. Other parties like Plaid and the Alliance Party have incorporated LVT proposals in the past.
LVT appears to be an area of common ground for all UK parties standing on a progressive platform and could potentially form the basis for developing a cross-party consensus on effective measures aimed at tackling the housing crisis.
At circa £25 billion, housing benefit is the 2nd largest element of welfare spending behind pension costs. Housing rents and mortgage payments are estimated to be absorbing 40% to 50% of younger taxpayers take home pay.
Simply building more homes that fewer and fewer people can afford will not solve the housing problem for younger taxpayers and social housing tenants by itself. Easing of green belt planning restrictions, development of publicly owned land, devolving of tax and borrowing powers to local regional authorities and Land Value Taxation should all be part of the mix.
ALTER (the Lib Dem land-value-tax campaign group) will be hosting a fringe on Sunday 17th September at the Bournemouth conference this year.
With LVT rising up the agenda, speakers from across the political spectrum have been invited to address and debate the issue with Liberal Democrat members.
Completely meaningless to say the big builders have enough land to build 600k homes when that includes land without planning permission
It should be noted most people think housing benefit goes to largely private landlords, when the reverse is true only £9 billion of the £25 goes to private, and they will in turn be paying corporation/income tax on it. Where as social are not required to pay a single penny and get £16 billion of it. There is an argument it ensures rents go higher because they know it will be subsidized but that is another point entirely. Plus politians seem to have only think about london regarding rent levels when even Corbyn (hardly a supporter of private landlords) said 3 years ago ‘ I recognize that, in most of the UK, private rents are not excessively high. In many parts of the country, they are lower than council rents ‘
It seems that LVT has been on the back-burner for 100 years or so but this party can’t get off its hind quarters and develop a full proposal for it. I find it a bit staggering, and now other parties are seemingly getting ahead of us in the game? It beggars belief how intransigent the Lib Dems are at times when it comes to creating policles that are a bit more radical, eye-catching and reformist, and not just more grey attempts at playing piggy-in-the-middle between the two larger main parties with a penny here or there on tax…It’s the whole tax system in the UK that needs tearing up and starting again from scratch. Let’s just get on with it, please!
Think much of the political attacks on house builders is overblown, there never seems to be any consideration of the situation regarding having a pipeline of work as large developments need to be built in tranches. Logistics and the way demand functions will always cause a staggered approach.
That said LVT is a potentially really positive tax, causing the least deadweight cost and changing the incentives around land usage to make them more efficient.
That said it needs to be well thought through and have a carefully considered and lengthy implementation timeframe. Any plan needs to have many questions pre-answered and simple clear ways of explaining them to the average person. Just saying “yeah LVT” will come unstuck under scrutiny.
Also: progressive? Why are people still using this term?
Maybe somebody could explain what the actual proposals are and how that would impact the market in the right direction.
The housing market in the UK is totally broken as it has been left to speculative building whose sole objective is to maximise profit. We are left with producing over prices poor quality, high density housing. Some of the best housing stock in the UK is ex council houses built in the 30’s and 40’s and 50’s. Solidly built houses with good proportions and good sized gardens. The rental market follows the general sales market in terms of linkage of rents to market value. It is a complicated subject but the answer is not LVT, it is to NATIONALISE THE LAND. Post second world war the 1947 town and country planning act effectively did just this (we’ve obviously learned some lessons not to be repeated). Councils benefited from the planning uplift in land value and had the power to self build. Successive Tory governments watered down the provision of the 47 act to where we are today (well they would wouldn’t they). T&C planning was done at local authority level and included a vision of development for the built and green environment. The solution is there and it is economically sound. If the LibDems want a radical flagship policy that many on this site have been screaming for recently this is one of them. I will assemble some links and post them later so anybody interested can dig a little deeper.
I worry a bit that going down this road will mean that LVT, which I support, will get bogged down in the inter party strife associated with ” progressive alliances” whatever that means. Every party will have a different interpretation of LVT and the extent it is prepared to trial it / adopt it. If we struggle to get an agreed position on it inside the party, you can magnify that a hundredfold if you try for a multiparty agreement. If you are merely saying that this is an idea whose time has come and we should work up our own proposals in detail, I wholeheartedly agree.
Think about the egos of the developers and adopt a policy on the maximum height of buildings. Architects will take on design work for anyone willing to pay and take on any challenge. Building a quarter of a mile high? Yes. Half a mile high? Yes. One mile high? Yes. A little bit higher than the tallest building a neighbour has? Yes. It may be necessary to pump water up to the top of the building for use in washrooms. There may need to be several lifts. Washing the outside of the windows can be avoided with special glass in areas where it rains occasionally. Adequate fire escapes are necessary of course, but the taller the building the more time a pedestrian takes to walk down, so all lifts should be fire-proof? Yes.
The value of the site depends on the height of the building allowed, there is really no upper limit.
“Buy land, they are not making it any more” was wrong. Every extra floor in a building is land. An oil rig in the sea is land. Terms must be defined rigorously. Site Value Rating is also in conflict with legislation for planning permission. The more enthusiastic supporters believe that Land Value Taxation provides an alternative to all other taxes. They are known as “Single Taxers”. The concept is attractive to people with high incomes and not much land.
