Mary Reid

The tide is turning

By | Mon 17th July 2017 - 5:38 pm

 

The editorial in The Observer yesterday makes for interesting reading. Under the headline “The tide is turning against deceitful and incompetent hard Brexiters” it kicks off cheerfully:

What next from the lords of misrule, the Tory hard Brexiters who seem to be enjoying playing party political games with our futures while the world looks on bemused, if not baffled? Day after day, they stumble on, deaf to warnings on every side and blind to hard, objective facts – that delusions and jingoistic illusions do not a plan make. How did we get here? Is this the best Britain can do? The four Brexiters charged with plotting our political, economic and cultural future – Theresa May, Boris Johnson, David Davis, Liam Fox – cheered on by an undistinguished group of backbenchers, could hardly have had a less impressive three months since triggering article 50.

It cites:

Here is a report by the non-partisan Office for Budget Responsibility, warning that public finances are in worse shape than before the 2008 financial crash.

And here is the National Audit Office, the UK’s spending watchdog, predicting a “horror show” if Britain leaves the EU customs union without its own fit-for-purpose customs system in place.

Next come figures from Eurostat showing Britain at the bottom of the 28-nation EU growth league, performing worse even than Greece.

Then there’s the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, reporting declining house values and sales, a reversal of the natural order for generations of Britons who bank on property to bolster their financial security.

The Confederation of British Industry, not a body known for rabble-rousing, produces another cautionary tale.

Then come two of Germany’s biggest industry organisations, including those supposedly all-powerful car makers, warning there will be no special treatment for Britain.

See what Ucas says about foreign student applications: down by 25,000 or 4% year on year.

So what is going to happen?

Remarks last week by Vince Cable, the incoming Liberal Democrat leader, expressing doubt that Brexit will ever actually happen, are not as fanciful as they might seem. The longer May sticks to her impractical, unbending and damaging course – rejecting the single market, the customs union, the European court of justice (ECJ), undiluted citizens rights and freedom of movement – the more likely it is that a Brexit deal in any shape or form will prove unobtainable.

And it concludes:

Whatever the eventual outcome, it must and will not be that prescribed by May and the hard Brexiters. They need to understand one basic fact: the country will not tolerate its prosperity, its children’s futures and its standing in the world being continuously jeopardised by absurdly unrealistic negotiating positions, internal Tory party faction fights and the daily mounting evidence of blind incompetence. These people do a great disservice to Britain.

Read the full article here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Matt 17th Jul '17 - 5:43pm

    Time for the Lib Dems to come out as the party of hard remain then, if it doesn’t work we can at least tell our children we tried.

  • frankie 17th Jul '17 - 7:08pm

    The tide may well be turning, but the majority of brave Brexiteers will need to put their hands in the fire and turn them into cinders before they will work out the cost; even then a large number will blame their lack of hands on the EU. I’m afraid rationality is not their strong point, emotion is. Still at the end I expect the majority of them to be wailing “tis not my sort of Brexit” then blaming other Brexiteers, re-moaners and the EU, when of cause the fault lies with them.

  • Tony Lloyd 17th Jul '17 - 8:48pm

    The tide is definitely turning. A Daily Ma*l headline recently claimed Corbyn as a potential “saviour” of Brexit. If even the Daily Ma*l think Brexit needs saving then it must be in trouble!

    I agree with Matt. And also Frankie. Yes, they are motivated by emotion (and so are we, if we’re honest), so let’s be emotional. Wear that EU t-shirt, wave the flag!

  • Little Jackie Paper 17th Jul '17 - 9:39pm

    Well there you have it.

    ‘Then there’s the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, reporting declining house values and sales, a reversal of the natural order for generations of Britons who bank on property to bolster their financial security.’

    Vote REMAIN for More Of The Same – the natural order. Look, I’d think of myself as a mild leaver, but isn’t this article everything that the REMAIN campaign got wrong? This is the great and the good – those on the sweet end of the deal we have telling everyone to buck up and enjoy it. There is absolutely zero thought given here as to why so many don’t feel that the system that gives us (for example) house price hyperinflation might, just might not be in their interests.

    If you are not thinking beyond your house price and your sangria retirement then you aren’t thinking deeply enough.

    To my mind that vote was a vote against ‘the system.’ All of it, EU and UK. Until some people reconcile themselves to that, and ask what to do about it within the EU then this will remain an exercise in preaching to the choir.

    When it’s getting to the point that we’re supposed to cheer the EU to buttress houseprice hyperinflation then someone needs to take a step back.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 17th Jul - 9:39pm
    Well there you have it. 'Then there’s the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, reporting declining house values and sales, a reversal of the natural order...
  • User AvatarMartin 17th Jul - 9:34pm
    Make no mistake, the Euro is popular, it has created market transparency. It certainly spiked Mme Le Pen's campaign. At one point she was claiming...
  • User AvatarMike S 17th Jul - 9:29pm
    Will those of you trying to reassure many of us who have spent the best part of our weekend trying to help here, please go...
  • User Avatarjayne Mansfield 17th Jul - 9:28pm
    @ Ruth Bright, Same here. After ' Blair babes', and 'Cameron cuties', are we 'Raw radicals' ?
  • User AvatarMike S 17th Jul - 9:26pm
    This is nuts. This is policy making by process Where's the connection to the voters needs, their priorities? Where's the check's that the policies selected...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 17th Jul - 9:25pm
    There's no way to please everyone when deciding which motions are selected. It's important that the motions are diverse. I'm not a fan of continuously...