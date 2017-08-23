Notes from a new councillor: Why we need decent bus services

I attended my first Cabinet Meeting recently as Oxfordshire County Councillor. OCC is led by a coalition of Conservatives and Independents. The question I put was:

Many villages in Wheatley Division are suffering because of the cut in bus subsidies. Elderly and vulnerable people are isolated; younger people cannot get to college and apprenticeships; those who relied on buses for work are now using cars and increasing the traffic on our already congested roads. Does the member agree with me that saving up to £4 million pounds from cutting bus subsidy was a false economy, and will she work with me to find room in our forthcoming budget to reinstate bus subsidies?

Well the member did not agree with me, and proceeded to inform me about all the community transport initiatives underway throughout the county. I am already well versed in these grass-root efforts, having been along to a fair number of community transport meetings over the last two months.

My problem is that offering locals buses twice a week for shopping; or relying on volunteers to get people to hospital appointments; or telling village residents to cross a busy highway (A40) for the nearest bus; is not good enough.

Connecting Oxfordshire, Local Transport Plan 2015 – 2031 includes the vision behind providing local buses. Here are three of the key outcomes (p. 16):

1. To support the transition to a low-carbon future.

2. To support social inclusion and equality of opportunity.

3. To protect, and where possible enhance, Oxfordshire’s environment and improve quality of life.

And again, quoting from the document, “Sustainable, energy-efficient bus transport will reduce sole-occupancy car usage and help manage car emission levels.” Of course it will! I am infuriated that this strategy is in black and white, yet bus subsidies have been cut. Commercial operators will not go into many local villages because there is not profit to be made. So yes, car usage is increasing. This is not helping our transition to a low-carbon future.

“Accessible bus connections will enable disabled people, elderly people and those unable to drive will travel more.” But what we have now is disabled people and elderly people isolated, dependent on friends or limited local transport initiatives. One adult with autism is not accessing his day groups. It took years of training to enable him to take the bus independently. Now there is no bus for him to take. And his mum is highly stressed because of this. This is just one story of many I have been hearing in my first months as County Councillor. And I am determined to do something about it.

“More public transport journeys mean fewer car journeys: fewer roads need to be built and harmful vehicle air pollution is lower.” Oxford is one of the most polluted cities in the U.K. according to the World Health Organisation. The A34 in Oxford is highly congested, and part of the solution proposed is to build a major road, the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway, over the greenbelt. I would argue that moving freight off roads to rail, and increasing access to Oxford through good local bus services, will sort the problems of the A34. Funding reliable public transport is a no-brainer. It works in many other cities around the world, why can’t we do it in Oxford?

I realise I have ranted about my local area, but I imagine many of these issues are true up and down the U.K. Many rural bus services have been cut – how is that promoting community and integrating society? How is that reducing vehicle emissions and improving air quality? What are we going to do about it?

* Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Oxford East and a member of the Federal International Relations Committee.