Notes from a new councillor: Why we need decent bus services

I attended my first Cabinet Meeting recently as Oxfordshire County Councillor. OCC is led by a coalition of Conservatives and Independents. The question I put was:
Many villages in Wheatley Division are suffering because of the cut in bus subsidies. Elderly and vulnerable people are isolated; younger people cannot get to college and apprenticeships; those who relied on buses for work are now using cars and increasing the traffic on our already congested roads. Does the member agree with me that saving up to £4 million pounds from cutting bus subsidy was a false economy, and will she work with me to find room in our forthcoming budget to reinstate bus subsidies?
Well the member did not agree with me, and proceeded to inform me about all the community transport initiatives underway throughout the county. I am already well versed in these grass-root efforts, having been along to a fair number of community transport meetings over the last two months.
My problem is that offering locals buses twice a week for shopping; or relying on volunteers to get people to hospital appointments; or telling village residents to cross a busy highway (A40) for the nearest bus; is not good enough.
Connecting Oxfordshire, Local Transport Plan 2015 – 2031 includes the vision behind providing local buses. Here are three of the key outcomes (p. 16):
1. To support the transition to a low-carbon future.
2. To support social inclusion and equality of opportunity.
3. To protect, and where possible enhance, Oxfordshire’s environment and improve quality of life.
And again, quoting from the document, “Sustainable, energy-efficient bus transport will reduce sole-occupancy car usage and help manage car emission levels.” Of course it will! I am infuriated that this strategy is in black and white, yet bus subsidies have been cut. Commercial operators will not go into many local villages because there is not profit to be made. So yes, car usage is increasing. This is not helping our transition to a low-carbon future.
“Accessible bus connections will enable disabled people, elderly people and those unable to drive will travel more.” But what we have now is disabled people and elderly people isolated, dependent on friends or limited local transport initiatives. One adult with autism is not accessing his day groups. It took years of training to enable him to take the bus independently. Now there is no bus for him to take. And his mum is highly stressed because of this. This is just one story of many I have been hearing in my first months as County Councillor. And I am determined to do something about it.
“More public transport journeys mean fewer car journeys: fewer roads need to be built and harmful vehicle air pollution is lower.” Oxford is one of the most polluted cities in the U.K. according to the World Health Organisation. The A34 in Oxford is highly congested, and part of the solution proposed is to build a major road, the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway, over the greenbelt. I would argue that moving freight off roads to rail, and increasing access to Oxford through good local bus services, will sort the problems of the A34. Funding reliable public transport is a no-brainer. It works in many other cities around the world, why can’t we do it in Oxford?
I realise I have ranted about my local area, but I imagine many of these issues are true up and down the U.K. Many rural bus services have been cut – how is that promoting community and integrating society? How is that reducing vehicle emissions and improving air quality? What are we going to do about it?
* Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Oxford East and a member of the Federal International Relations Committee.
To get people to use buses you would need a very frequent service running from about 5.30 am to midnight which would require a very high subsidy. People who have cars need to use them and they like the convenience of door to door transport even when this involves traffic jams and consequent delays. Even in London many people use cars to get around despite good public transport.
Moving freight from road to rail is simply not practical as most of it is short distance and would require double handling and therefore long delays and expense. There are a lot more roads than railways.
The problem with rural bus services is that the numbers using them make it uneconomic to run them frequently and that means long waits for those who have appointments etc. It is all a bit sad really. Buses were a wonderful advance on trains when they started but things have moved on and some people are victims of that change.
@ nvelop2003 “The problem with rural bus services is that the numbers using them make it uneconomic to run them frequently”. Your solution ? Do nothing, just wring your hands, and leave it to the market ?
Money is found for HS2 ( £ 56 billion and rising – was £36 billion) and Crossrail 1 ( £ 15 billion and rising ) Crossrail 2 (£ 28 billion and rising). At the same time, between 2010-15 local government faced cuts from central government of £ 18 bn and a Council Tax freeze. Result ? A skewed transport policy which doesn’t give a flying F. for the isolation of the young, the unemployed and the elderly living in rural areas. Result ? Further migration to the cities by the young.
SOME FACTS :
Our privatised railway companies aren’t – they’re nationalised – owned by the French, German and Dutch nationalised railways. Last year exported over £ 122 million in profits to their parent owners. It could help fund a few rural bus routes n’est ce pas ?
The UK Government’s Bus Services Bill, which is currently in the Commons, will introduce franchising for some councils but will explicitly bar councils from setting up their own companies. The news comes as subsidised bus services in England and Wales have been cut again.
The Campaign for Better Transport (CfBT) has published new research showing that two thirds of councils in England and Wales have reduced their spending on supported bus services, with another four authorities cutting subsidies altogether. CfBT’s ‘Buses in Crisis’ shows that nearly £30m was cut from local authority supported bus funding in the last financial year, an 11% reduction in England and 7 % in Wales, compared to 2015/16. Local authority bus funding has fallen by 33% since 2010, with cuts of over £100m and 2,900 bus services suffering cutbacks. (Another Coalition triumph ?)
A drastic change of priorities and policies is needed – so time for the Lib Dem policy makers to wake up !!!!!! I believe Baroness Jenny Randerson is the Lib Dem Shadow Transport Spokesperson. How about a statement of intent, Jenny ??????? And how about knocking on her door, Kirsten ?