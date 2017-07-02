A 250 year old box

Sir Robert Walpole (Whig 1721-1742) was the first prime minister in the modern sense. Ever since major UK parties have always had one leader. But Walpole and his successors, whether prime ministers or opposition leaders, were not subject to the relentless pressure of 24/365 broadcast news until the mid-1990s. Perhaps John Major (1990-97) was the first to suffer. Since Major’s day media outlets have multiplied, coverage has become shallower, more sensationalised, more knee-jerk. Meanwhile social media abounds, analysing what’s been said (and sometimes, what’s not been) syllable by syllable. Today, the media demands on any party leader are immense and even, perhaps, inhumane.

Does this matter to the Liberal Democrats? It does. We’re looking for a new leader. Tim Farron was eviscerated by the media for his personal and religious beliefs, diverting him from electoral themes to the detriment of us all. And it’s not only a matter of inquisitional pressure, it’s time pressure too. Being ready to respond at – almost – any hour of the day or night to the media’s agenda and external events strains family relationships and even health It also deprives a leader of time to manage the party, to think and to recharge.

We are now choosing a new leader who will be under the same pressures. We have to accept that within the parliamentary party we don’t have a superstar capable of resisting these pressures and conveying our appeal to the full-spectrum electorate. We must consider if it is reasonable to subject our choice to such demands. If not, how we can ameliorate the problem while still being well led. We should think outside the box that has existed since Walpole. We should ask whether a single leader is appropriate in today’s environment. We should consider if two heads are better than one.

I visualise joint leaders, splitting the role either by time (a week on, a week off?) or by speciality (one foreign, one domestic?). A duopoly would allow leaders to spend more time with their families, to be out of the limelight a little, to think, to listen to colleagues, to rest and relax.

Would the electorate buy it? I believe they would. It’s self-evident that the existing system puts enormous strain on party leaders and senior politicians. Liberal Democrats should not slavishly follow the path beaten over the last two centuries by right and left parties but should offer a sensible alternative. One way of signalling that would be with joint leaders; especially if there is a gender split. One woman and one man would appeal to different constituencies and could deliver nuanced messages more effectively than a single leader. Now’s the time show the British public that the Liberal Democrats are not like other parties. We are better than them.

* Ken Mumm is a passionate pro-European, loves cosmopolitan life and was politicised by the Brexit question. He joined the Lib Dems as the only sensible place to fight those bent on destroying the future for ourselves and our children.