Tom Arms

A good year for journalists

By | Sat 24th December 2016 - 12:55 pm

It has been a good year for journalists. I have never known better.

There has been an endless march of, upsets, twists, turns, worries, cheers, jeers, doom, gloom and unadulterated surprised joy.

Half the world is sunk into a slough of despond deeper than the Marianas Trench and the other half is waving their anti-globalist flags from the top of Everest.

The Western world is the most divided it has been since World War Two.  Divided within countries and divided between countries.

The authoritarian East is a different story. They are  watching the democratic West self-destruct  and going about their business and rattling their sabres to let the rest of the world know that they are prepared to move into the yawning  political vacuum.

Russia is well-placed to pick up the pieces from America’s failed Middle East policy. The victory in Aleppo has established the military supremacy of Vladimir Putin’s buddy Bashar Al-Assad—the dictator everyone loves to hate.  They hate him almost as much as they do Russia and Syria’s other regional ally—theocratic Iran. 

But Putin is not trying to win a popularity contest. He wants power and is prepared to go to any length—including manipulating US presidential elections—to obtain it.

China’s President Xi Jinping is no model of restraint. His growing military bases in the South China Sea are a testament to that.

Another fascinating Eastern potentate is Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is busily burning the bridge that has been the traditional Turkish role between East and West.

The Brexit campaign started the ball rolling and introduced the word-post-truth into the political lexicon.  The word became so popular that the Oxford English Dictionary named it word of the year. Politicians have never been known for their veracity, but they outdid themselves in 2016  as the Brexiteers discovered that if you shout loud enough and long enough—no matter how outrageous the lie—you will be believed if it is a lie that the neglected voters want to believe.

Of course, the Brexiteers did not act alone. They had a significant boost from  he opposing Remain campaign. To start with, there was the decision of Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron to put party before country and call the referendum in the first place. Then there was the lacklustre performance of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn which has left a continuing question mark hanging over his actual position on the Brexit issue.

Surreal is another good word describe it. And, funnily enough, that is the word of the year for the American dictionary publishers Merriam-Webster. That and post-truth are both excellent descriptions of the culmination of the political year: The election of billionaire property developer Donald J. Trump as President of the United States.

His campaign was one long xenophobic, misogynistic , narcissistic rant. It included  the controversy over Obama’s birth certificate; an attack on menstruating journalists; locker room banter; an attack on the parents of a American  war hero; a proposed ban on Muslims entering the US, the branding of Mexican immigrants  as rapists and finally, he exposed himself as friendless by declaring : “I am the smartest man I know.”

But half of the American voters—actually less than half—believed him, because like their British cousins they feel disenfranchised by years of political neglect, and the lies were the ones they wanted  to believe.

As has been the case for centuries, the Anglo-Saxons are leading the world.  Gaps between pro and anti-Europeans, pro and anti-immigration, pro and anti-globalisation are breaking out in France, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Italy—all across what used to be called  the Western Alliance.

It has been a good year for me—I am a journalist– and with the world still terribly divided 2017 looks even better.  For the rest of you, well….

So thank you Presidents/Erdogan, Assad,Putin and Xi for providing myself and my colleagues with so many interesting stories over the past 12 months.  This past year we have—quite literally been spoilt for choice.

But thank you also to all those wonderfully useless  Western leaders who have done their bit to push up flagging newspaper circulations, and inflate television and radio audiences.

The year has been replete with memorable quotes. My favourite was the one uttered by Brexiteering former British Justice Minister Michael Gove. “Experts?” He spluttered at the height of the referendum debate. “The British public are sick of experts. “ I have often since wondered where Mr Gove’s doctor received his medical training.

* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com

2 Comments

  • CassieB 24th Dec '16 - 1:18pm

    It has been a newsworthy year, for sure.
    But apart from opening yourself to accusations of doing well out of others’ misery…
    It has been a bad one for journalists.
    The big stories haven’t pushed up flagging circulations, which continue to be in free fall, as Google and Facebook take over as ‘news’ sources for many and everyone wants their news for free.
    It hasn’t been a good year for the 113 journalists/media staff killed around the world (IFJ website) to date this year.
    It hasn’t been a good year for the journalists in the UK whose jobs have been axed. nuj.org.uk/news/roll-call-of-newspaper-closures-and-job-losses/

  • Manfarang 24th Dec '16 - 1:27pm

    May you live in interesting times. (Its an English expression by the way not an ancient Chinese curse)
    Anyway A very Merry Christmas and prosperous Year of the Rooster to you all.

