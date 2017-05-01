A Lib Dem route to victory: a case for a Progressive Alliance

The recent Richmond Park by-election was a huge victory for Liberal Democrats, further boosting our credibility and standing in the country with voters and the media. But it was also a great success for Progressive Alliance campaigners, who supported Sarah Olney’s excellent campaign.
The decision by the Green Party to stand down and endorse us, along with calls from a group of leading Labour figures for Labour to do the same, helped to recreate the conditions where we could win back the seat by leading a non-conservative bloc of voters to victory. These moves – by Labour figures and the Greens – were made in support of progressives in different parties organising together more generally.
The cross-party pressure group, Compass, is currently publishing a series of essays from members who would like to see a Progressive Alliance from each of the different progressive parties. Written before the announcement of the Election, I’ve set out some of my thoughts from the perspective of a Liberal Democrat about why we need a Progressive Alliance, which are published on the Compass site today. Drawing upon psephology, demography and historical precedent, I believe a Progressive Alliance presents by far our best route to implement electoral reform at Westminster, our best chance to prevent a hard Brexit, and best opportunity for liberals to sustain influence over the long term. I’ve not reproduced many arguments here, and hope you will take some time to have a look, when you take a break from the campaign trail.
There is no set template that an anti-Conservative alliance must follow. As Richmond demonstrated, candidates could stand down, or they could stand but engage in non-aggression with other progressive candidates, allow their supporters to advocate tactical voting, and otherwise hold their fire for other more important seats. Cross-party cooperation should be negotiated in transparent ways, and be steered by perspectives and knowledge of grassroots activists. They should also be based around a set of common aims – as liberals, we should recognise where individuals in other parties do agree with us on many of the most pressing issues facing the country.
Cross-party working might occur in a seat or over a cluster of seats, where goodwill can be reciprocated. In seats where we aren’t in a position to win in June, Lib Dems may be able to improve the chance of getting an MP elected for another party who is willing to cooperate with us on key issues in the next Parliament, whilst simultaneously helping ensure Lib Dem target seat candidates elsewhere benefit from cross-party working.
The large majority of our most marginal seats are against the Conservatives, while our membership and potential voter base lean towards the left. We should ensure Richmond isn’t a one off. There is a remarkable opportunity to boost the chances of Liberal Democrats in key constituencies in June, if we can continue and recreate this spirit of cooperation.
Along with thinking how we may pursue a Progressive Alliance, I think we should be clear why it is important, hence why I’ve sought to set out my thoughts on the Compass site today. As well being a long term project, it also has immediate potential to boost the chances of Lib Dems in our target seats and, through a process of reciprocation, help ensure more people are elected in other parties who agree with us on many of biggest issues. To get more Sarah Olneys elected, and to produce a Parliament that will more likely steer us from a hard Brexit, it’s time for progressives in different parties to talk to each other and work together.
* Paul Pettinger is a Lib Dem activist of 25 years and currently a Westminster Borough member. He serves on the Council of the Social Liberal Forum, sits on the Council of the Electoral Reform Society and has recently joined the Management Board of Compass.
In Chipping Barnet, we must overturn a 7000 majority for Tory ex-minister Mrs Villiers. We are watching local polls.
My local party has been struggling with how best to deal with this, we can’t really afford not to stand but many members are worried about a Tory win and are therefore considering voting tactically.
It’s helpful that the article points out that there are different forms an alliance can take. Sometimes stepping down really is practical and helpful, sometimes it’s about standing but targeting your campaign correctly.
That, to me, counters a lot of the criticism of a progressive alliance- that we don’t always want to stand down. A progressive alliance can be more varied and more subtle than that.
Meanwhile the Greens have announced they are standing in Richmond and Twickenham and reacted to our standing down in Brighton Pavilion by saying they were standing in Lewes.
Then there is the quite extraordinary idea that the Labour Party is progressive …..
Paul,
I’m principle I have no problem with an anti-Brexit alliance even on a coupon basis. Bit the problem with this this year is that Labour aren’t interested and are pro-Brexit and that *after* LDs in Pavillion stood down (which I supported) the Greens decided not to in Richmond and Twickenham.
How’s that supposed to work.
There are 10 days to arrange something so not much time to watch any polls. A senior figure in my local party wrote some warm words on this – backed by the local party chair – but rejected anything that would lead to putting them into practice (local party covers two tight Lab/Con marginals)
On balance I agree with Simon – but there would be scope to back individual Labour candidates depending on their views.
Lib Dems will be stronger by not associating themselves with Corbyn. The Tories would handle a progressive alliance by saying very clearly that a vote for Lib Dems is a vote for Corbyn for PM. And it would be.
A progressive alliance can’t work with a party led by someone who has dire approval ratings, spent decades hanging around with communists and their sympathisers and still seems to be influenced by Russia Today.
This bears little resemblance to the coalition that formed the Progressive Movement. Co-opting labels just because they sound cuddly is all very well, but it doesn’t mean that the people who use it are “progressive (adj)” IMO. Most of the essays in “The Alternative” it seemed to me were about achieving power and keeping it and growing the state ideologically. These are neither progressive nor liberal I’d say.
If I lived in Brighton Pavilion I would probably vote for Caroline, whether we stood a candidate or not, simply because of 649 people in parliament she has managed to put two of my hot button issues on the agenda in the precious little time a one person parliamentary party presence gets. But that’s as far as any cross party collaboration should go.
In plain English, Progressive Alliance means Liberal Democrats and others should give up standing in places to help Labour win the general election and put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street. In what way is Labour better than the Conservatives? Has Labour been forgiven for trashing the economy, cuts and austerity, attacking civil liberties, neglecting defence and industry and agriculture etc, for half-cock constitutional change that has left us as far from federalism as ever and looking like a half-baked Austria-Hungary, and so on? I want a Liberal Democrat government, not a short cut to a Labour government. So I am thoroughly fed up with this distracting talk of Progressive Alliance.
This is not tribalism, as my Labour and Conservative friends would tell you.
By the way, “Progressive” was a name of the Scottish Conservatives. Irony of ironies!
Forming an Alliance with another Party is hard enough, how do we form one with part of another Party ? Labour as a whole isnt open to any deal, how do we make agreements with individual Labour groups or factions ? The whole idea is a non-starter.
Apart from a handful of seats, The Greens are irrelevant & are already being squeezed, an average of the last 10 Polls gives them less than 3%, only a few weeks ago they were around 4%.
What Libdems need above all is a sharp image & a simple message.