A lifelong “learning account”. Liberal, radical, just the way the party needs to go.

From free school meals in 1906 and 2014 to the Pupil Premium, Liberals have a proud and positive history in terms of reforming education in the UK. Despite this, Vince Cable’s idea of a “learning account” might be the most radical yet. The policy seems to be in its infancy at the moment with Vince Cable asking to “develop” the policy with the party. It would see all young people given a learning account, that they could use at any point in life for education purposes. As Mr Cable argued this is “fundamentally a liberal idea” and it is astonishing how little attention it has received.

The possible positives from this scheme seem remarkable; it would encourage social mobility as those from lower income households could make most use of the money. There are also deeper impacts in culture and sport, the power of education to inspire should not be forgotten. Giving people the freedom to choose exactly what to do with their education throughout adult life will give people an opportunity to pursue talents and careers they would previously only dreamed of.

There are of course some complaints. This of course would be an expensive policy and Vince Cable’s reply of taxing wealth certainly needs to be expanded upon. Yet here Vince Cable’s economic clout comes to the fold. In a recent speech to the Resolution Foundation on inequality he outlined how taxes can be improved. Specifically stopping loopholes in capital gains and inheritance tax as well as raising proposing tax on property value rather than council tax among other suggestions. Therefore, such a scheme would not be as hard to implement.

Another criticism, that many students from higher income household do not need it and thus is a waste of money, first appears strong. However, the principle of this policy is to help people throughout their lives. From this, people who have been comfortable in the past but find themselves in need in later life are well supported. Additionally any money left over after someone’s death should be recycled in the scheme, reducing costs and if someone decides they won’t need it there should also be an opt out scheme where again the money is recycled.

Sue Pember, director of policy at adult learning provider membership body Holex and former civil servant, welcomed Vince Cable’s policy, claiming:

We support the concept of a learning account that could travel with the student through different stages of their lives, If we are to grow and prosper after Brexit, we need a comprehensive adult education, skills and employment funding plan.

The most impressive part of this policy however is possibly the simplest, it gives the people authority over their education, their future, their lives. This authority would be incredibly important throughout someone’s life, enabling them to retrain, get higher education or develop new skills. University students could also use it to pay for the debilitating costs of accommodation and academic books as well as being able to jump start a career.

Much needed technical careers would also greatly benefit. This, combined with a renewed focus on apprenticeships, would help develop the skilled and practical jobs the UK desperately needs. Firstly, students would be able to fund their initial training when pay is low and secondly, this policy allows for far greater mobility in changing profession later in life.

Not only is this a positive idea but it is also one that can be worked with other political parties, especially Labour, who have been talking about focusing on adult education. I heavily encourage the party to get behind Vince Cable with this idea; it will support everyone in this society, every individual, every group and every community.

