A missed opportunity for the Party

As President Trump sits down in the Oval Office for his first day in power, hundreds of thousands of people will march in Washington DC to show solidarity with those who have good reason to be fearful of the next four years. Women, Muslims disabled people, Mexicans are just some of Trump’s targets who have faced mockery, inappropriate comment or language bordering on hate speech from him. Every time he talks about building walls, or banning people, or openly admits sexual assault like it’s all a game or mocks disabled people, he encourages another round of abuse and prejudice.

Marches in solidarity with the Washington march will take place in London and Edinburgh. I will be at the Edinburgh one in spirit as the Scottish Lib Dem Exec is meeting at the same time.

On the London march website the organisers talk about why they are protesting:

We, the organisers of the London march, call on people of all genders to march in London as part of an international day of action in solidarity. We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities. We will come together in the spirit of democracy, honouring the champions of human rights who have gone before us.

Everything in that statement is consistent with Liberal Democrat values. I am annoyed, therefore, that our party name does not appear in the list of organisations supporting the march. The Greens and Women’s Equality Party are marked as supporters but we are not. It would have been astonishing if the Tories had been supporting it but it is a bit of a surprise that Labour aren’t.

If we want to continue to grow, we need to reach out to these groups who share our values. People from all over the country from all sorts of backgrounds will be marching tomorrow, some for the first time. They should be able to see that the Liberal Democrats are standing with them.

Lib Dem Women will be there, which is great, but there is no official endorsement from the party. I hope that senior Liberal Democrat figures will at the very least tweet solidarity in the morning.

