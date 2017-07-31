A new economic vision for the Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats need new thought on how we view the economy and the role of the state and this idea could influence what we choose to support. We often struggle to find an economic system we can get behind.
Unrestricted capitalism leads to unacceptable inequality. The Conservatives stand for a small rich elite, while everyone else struggle to make ends meet. The Corbynite vision of socialism would leave us all worse off. The Liberal Democrats must form a new vision of how our economy should work and what role the state should play in it.
I would propose the Enabling State as our vision.
The state has a duty of promoting liberty in all its forms, and to ensure everyone has the chance to make the best of themselves. This would include freeing people from poverty, through a basic income, to ensure everyone has the money for basic needs.
It would aim to ensure that everyone had the same educational base to grow from, as well as ensuring they remain healthy. It would use policies such as the pupil premium to ensure that everyone has an equal chance of succeeding. It would invest in science and infrastructure to ensure that our economy is one of the most productive and well off economies in the world, putting us on the edge of new discoveries, including in areas vital to the continued existence of humanity on this planet.
We must eschew the corporatist vision proposed by the Government. Our vision would be the support of a high-wage economy, with support for the industries that will prosper in the next few decades. Green industry, computing and high-skill manufacturing could be the strong points of our economy. Support for these industries, ingrained in a proper strategy to boost skills, has the potential to bring a huge number of high-wage jobs to our country. This would reduce both national and inter-regional inequality if these industries were in the worst-off regions of the UK. Along with significant spending on infrastructure, we could reduce the country’s economic dependence on the South East.
The Enabling State could be our view on how our economy works and the state’s role within it, aiming to maximise liberty for everyone. It is an idea that would survive the automation revolution, able to adapt to the new challenges that we will face in the next few decades. It offers something that neither the Conservatives’ 1980s state or Labour’s 1970s state can offer, change.
I will soon be blogging more on this topic on my blog.
* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats. Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.
Hi Oliver, Agree completely. Have you heard of Vince’s idea of some sort of account for further edcuation, vocational colleges to equate it with higher education? Think this would fit well with your ideas.
Oliver, Oliver, never before, has a boy wanted more
Oliver, Oliver, won’t ask for more when he knows what’s in store !
Excuse my quoting the late great Lionel Bart , in his , ” Oliver ” the classic musical version of Dickens , but your piece is music to my ears!!!
And , while on the theme…
” Please sir, I want some more…”
Creative industry never get’s enough attention ! Nor from you here.
It is at the heart of our economy.
And as one within it , I know how important it is.The extent of the struggle. The effect of the effort.
Oliver , there are many who’ll say, your vision is not new, but old , classical, social liberal, indeed all the above. But it is what we need .Too often some in our party see the divide in the varying strands of thought and policy and philosophy behind both.Many of us every so often emphasise the connection.
I too am in the East Midlands, in Nottingham, you being in Lincolnshire, see you around!!!
I looked at your blog…Omniliberal. All encompassing liberalism. Not all powerful.
You, none of us are omnipotent.
But …omni potent …?
Potent, strong, arguments, not control, powerful.
You are here, we must all be ….more , so…!
This reads as a bonanza for the oily John DeLoreans of this world, all with the most convincing of proposals which just require an injection of public money to deliver a cornucopia of benefits.
If you were really sure of the areas which would prosper with support you could invest your own money.
This involves hose-piping tax money at anyone who asks as long as they wrap a ‘teccy’ disguise around it.
Politicians and civil servants have demonstrated how useless they are at picking and backing winners. Capitalism has many flaws but attempts to bypass it have always failed. People backing technologies with their own money are much more careful than governments.
I agree the Lib Dems need to have a clear position on economic liberalism.
This should be based on free market competition and free trade. Of course there will be a need for good regulation around this to prevent abuse.
Government needs to set a context for commerce and industry to thrive and this extends into ensuring suitable education of future workers.
If government wants to help increase wealth and encourage higher paid jobs then it needs to help improve productivity which has been stagnant in the UK for the last decade and lags behind many other developed countries. This might be through tax breaks for investment in automation and not blocking takeovers by more efficient companies. Success would be measured through the improvement in GDP per head rather than the change in GDP.
The proposal for “freeing people from poverty, through a basic income” is a social policy not an econoic policy. It incentivises people to not work and if set at any meaningful level would bankrupt the country. The affordability of social policies is dependent on the tax revenue government can raise which in turn is dependent on a successful economic policy.
@lorenzo cherin -‘ creative arts industry is at the centre of our economy’ . Hey you’re not joking. Very soon we’ll be totally dependent on foreign currency earnings from overseas Pink Floyd concerts!
Aaaaahh, picking winners again.
Seriously, anyone who knows for sure which industries will prosper in the next few decades shouldn’t be wasting their time posting on LDV. They should be out there investing and making it happen. However, most people who think they know for sure will be wrong.
Of course Government should be an enabler, but it doesn’t have a crystal ball and is notoriously bad at “picking winners”.
Lets look at things like UBI, lifelong learning accounts, expanding R&D tax credits, encourage and support Makerspaces and Hackspaces so people with bright ideas can test and prototype quickly, and phase out Employers National Insurance Contributions which are a tax on employing people.
But don’t presume that Goverment can predict the future……
Actually @David, basic income could be described as an economic policy.
> The proposal for “freeing people from poverty, through a basic income” is a social policy not an economic policy. It incentivises people to not work and if set at any meaningful level would bankrupt the country. The affordability of social policies is dependent on the tax revenue government can raise which in turn is dependent on a successful economic policy.
Most studies have found little effect on most employment, with the exception of new mothers who stay at home with their babies and students who remain at school longer, both desirable outcomes anyway. Besides, I’ve also written an article on a costed version on my blog 🙂
“Politicians and civil servants have demonstrated how useless they are at picking and backing winners. ”
Except in China of course… They seem to be pretty good at it… State capitalism..
@Palehorse – so the USA shouldn’t have subsidised Tesla? And the Eu shouldn’t have given Airbus launch aid? All of which now sustain thousands of Jobs? We need to wake up and develop an industrial strategy fast or get left behind! Thatchers plan of a Britain propped up by a financial services industry has failed many parts of the U.K. We have a deficit of well paying jobs in this country for the poorly skilled/ educated and as the Brexit vote demonstrated politicians are being ordered to address this. TRYINg to educate your way out of this wont help those people who lack the appditude for education but are good with their hands. Until we learn to speak to manual workers we will fail as a political party.
Christian,
I agree with much of what you say about the need for more craft and fewer academic ones.
However, Tesla is American and Airbus French. The record of the British political elite is abysmal with no prospect of it getting better. A failed industrial strategy may be much worse than none at all, depriving more valid options of attention.
Andrew,
And China is run by the Chinese in a manner which would horrify the readers of this website.