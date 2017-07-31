A new economic vision for the Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats need new thought on how we view the economy and the role of the state and this idea could influence what we choose to support. We often struggle to find an economic system we can get behind.

Unrestricted capitalism leads to unacceptable inequality. The Conservatives stand for a small rich elite, while everyone else struggle to make ends meet. The Corbynite vision of socialism would leave us all worse off. The Liberal Democrats must form a new vision of how our economy should work and what role the state should play in it.

I would propose the Enabling State as our vision.

The state has a duty of promoting liberty in all its forms, and to ensure everyone has the chance to make the best of themselves. This would include freeing people from poverty, through a basic income, to ensure everyone has the money for basic needs.

It would aim to ensure that everyone had the same educational base to grow from, as well as ensuring they remain healthy. It would use policies such as the pupil premium to ensure that everyone has an equal chance of succeeding. It would invest in science and infrastructure to ensure that our economy is one of the most productive and well off economies in the world, putting us on the edge of new discoveries, including in areas vital to the continued existence of humanity on this planet.

We must eschew the corporatist vision proposed by the Government. Our vision would be the support of a high-wage economy, with support for the industries that will prosper in the next few decades. Green industry, computing and high-skill manufacturing could be the strong points of our economy. Support for these industries, ingrained in a proper strategy to boost skills, has the potential to bring a huge number of high-wage jobs to our country. This would reduce both national and inter-regional inequality if these industries were in the worst-off regions of the UK. Along with significant spending on infrastructure, we could reduce the country’s economic dependence on the South East.

The Enabling State could be our view on how our economy works and the state’s role within it, aiming to maximise liberty for everyone. It is an idea that would survive the automation revolution, able to adapt to the new challenges that we will face in the next few decades. It offers something that neither the Conservatives’ 1980s state or Labour’s 1970s state can offer, change.

* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.