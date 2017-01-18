Edwin Moriarty

A new propaganda

By | Wed 18th January 2017 - 11:55 am

Very nearly every political movement since the late 18th century has its roots in the enlightenment, from American constitutionalism to the rational imperialism of Napoleon. It is hard to overstate its influence on every strand of modern political thought, from conservatism to socialism to liberalism. All built on this revelation: that facts matter more than faith, and reason is greater than fear.

The fascism of Italy, that spread like wildfire across Europe and then the rest of the world, was not built on the foundations of the enlightenment. It was instead a rejection of the values espoused by it, a direct reaction to reason and humanism. Fascism dictates that acting as one is more important than what is actually true, and that the truth dictated by those in power is supreme to any other, no matter what evidence might say. As Sartre said: “[They] have chosen hate because hate is a faith to them; at the outset they have chosen to devalue words and reasons.”

I recently finished reading Nothing is True and Everything is Possible by Peter Pomerantsev, a harrowing account of the post-Soviet media under Putin’s regime. He describes how the propaganda under Putin, like that of the Nazi Party and the Italian Fascists before it, works not by espousing a single version of the truth, but by undermining the very concept of truth. It calls into doubt all sources, until the public believes none, and instead sees all truth merely as an act of faith. Evidence is not of intrinsic worth in a such an environment, but is instead perceived to be a rhetorical tool like any other.

Pomerantsev’s account has been verified by many others, and to those who know Russia well this embrace of post-truth politics will be no surprise. After all, Dugin’s Foundations of Geopolitics, the central text of the post-Soviet intelligence services in Russia, outright states its goal is a Eurasian empire that will unite and reject the “rational-individualistic West”.

If we accept, then, that Pomrantsev is correct when he describes that modern propaganda works by breaking the association between evidence and truth, then events as they are unfolding today in the UK, the US and elsewhere are even more unsettling. No one can have failed to notice how political discourse in the West has changed in the last few years, from Gove’s “People in this country have had enough of experts” to Donald Trump mocking CNN, a respected new organisation, by calling them “fake news”.

We are transitioning from a place where facts may be disputed or distorted, but the truth ultimately acts as a revelation that forces the hands of the elected and electorate, to one where the truth is optional or subjective, and no amount of evidence can convince otherwise. In other words, we are entering the state of cognitive dissonance that Pomrantsev states is the goal of modern propaganda. We cannot know if this is intentional on behalf of some parties, or who they are, but it is happening nonetheless.

We find ourselves adrift in a new endarknening, a return to the dominance of faith over reason. This should be a deeply disturbing trend for anyone who holds truth, progress and rationality as an integral part of social and political consciousness. Just as we did a little under a century ago, we find ourselves at the borders of a place where the way we want things to be is more important than how they actually are.

Some of you reading this will undoubtedly tell me that I am being alarmist, that I am as guilty of propagandism as those I decry. I hope, however, that most of you will recognise within these words the hard glint of uncomfortable truth. If you do, then know that what awaits us is not going to be pleasant, and not going to be easy. It will be a struggle against forces who wish to pervert the voices of others, who wish to establish their own doctrine as unarguable, and who have little care for the relationship between what they say and what the world actually looks like.

This new propagandism, this new rejection of evidence and reason, is the enemy of liberty, democracy and progress. It is the enemy of the scientific method, of human rights, and of a free society. It is an enemy with many faces and more instruments. To recognise that they are all faces of the same enemy is not to say that they are the same, as no doubt any attempt to tar Trump with the same brush as ISIS will be met with nothing but outrage. But, if what we hold dear is to survive, we must recognise that they are different but related outcroppings of the same phenomenon.

* Edwin Moriarty joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016.

One Comment

  • William Ross 18th Jan '17 - 12:03pm

    This article represents a new vacuous low. We were right and you have no arguments.
    You are just an extension of Putin and Mussolini. What is the Liberal Democrat party coming to?

