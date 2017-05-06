A pointer towards the future of British Conservatism?

In the middle of an election campaign, Liberal Democrats don’t have time to read books. But keep an eye out for reviews, and extracts, of The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam, by Douglas Murray, which was published on May 4th by Bloomsbury. The Sunday Times gave us a full-page extract last weekend, indicating the Murdoch press’s approval of its author and his arguments. His opening sentence states that ‘Europe is committing suicide’: from loss of will, decline of Christian values (he calls it ‘existential civilizational tiredness’), lost commitment to reproduce enough children, and above all from the mass immigration of Muslims who reject European civilization.

When you are debating with intelligent Brexiteers, it’s useful to understand where their ideas and assumptions come from. Murray is one of their leading thinkers and controversialists: a self-declared neo-conservative (author of Neo-Conservatism: why we need it, 2005), a scholarship boy at Eton 25 years ago who started to write for publication while still an Oxford student, founder of the Centre for Social Cohesion (briefly cut off from links with the Conservative Party leadership for its anti-Muslim stance), associate director of the Henry Jackson Society (an organization with close links to right-wing Washington think-tanks), and associate editor of The Spectator. He ranks with Daniel Hannan, whose How we invented Freedom and why it matters has been a bible for Brexiteers, in his influence on thinking Eurosceptic Conservatives.

Murray is perhaps the most complex of the Europhobe intellectuals: a gay who justifiably attacks Islamic homophobia (and worked with Pim Fortyn), an avowed atheist who decries the replacement of ‘Christian values’ by ‘human rights’ in European culture, who writes about ‘European’ rather than ‘Anglo-Saxon’ values but disputes Samuel Huntington’s thesis that there is a fundamental clash between Western civilization and its rivals, on the grounds that the only alternative to Western civilization is barbarism. Like a younger Christopher Hitchens, he argues passionately for whatever line he supports, without too detailed attention to historical evidence. He sees the nation state as the bedrock of civilized society, and asserts that it has been the foundation for Europe’s ‘constitutional order and liberal rights’ since 1648 (tell that to the Poles, Czechs, Greeks – or Irish). He sees Islam as a fundamental threat to a coherent Christian culture, ignoring the bitterness of the Protestant-Catholic conflicts over several centuries. He sees European values as fixed, and threatened by mass immigration, when a brief examination of the Europe of 50-80 years ago shows how liberal values have gained – rather than lost – ground.

The underlying image that most Eurosceptic Conservatives will retain from his arguments , ignoring the details, is that Europe is in decline, in contrast to the vigorous Anglo-Saxon and English-speaking world. There are, of course, difficulties with this assertion. It’s certainly the case that Europe’s share of world population is falling; but that’s the result of the population explosion in Africa and Asia, not of European hopelessness. It’s also the case that Europe’s share of the global economy is shrinking – but that’s the result of the growth of Asian economies, not of any absolute European decline. And there’s a fundamental contradiction between the argument that Europe has ‘passed its own death sentence’ through opening its frontiers to Muslim immigrants (Murray quotes Stefan Sweig on this, although he was writing in the 1930s) and that Britain needs to escape from the bullying grip of the German-dominated continent.

There is, of course, an underlying resentment of Germany in the Eurosceptic narrative. Murray sees Germany as spineless in accepting Muslim refugees. The Telegraph, Boris Johnson, and other contributors to The Spectator, see Germany as a country that Britain defeated in two world wars but which has usurped the economic and political leadership of the continent. ‘The Germans think that Brexit Britain owes the EU, but the IOU is all theirs’, the Telegraph asserted this week, channelling Margaret Thatcher’s view that they owe us for liberating them from Nazism and teaching them democracy.

When Mrs. Merkel suggests that British ministers live on a different galaxy from their continental counterparts, she is right. The narrative of history, identity and values promulgated by right-wing thinkers and think-tanks, and shared (though often not fully understood) by Conservative Eurosceptics is a long way from how Liberal Democrats see the world, European and wider values. Their adulation of the USA as freer than European democratic states, without their constrictions of higher taxation, welfare, health provision and market regulation, is a caricature. Bear this in mind when you find yourself debating Conservative opponents on panels over the next few weeks. You will need to challenge not only their assertions about current choices, but also their underlying assumptions.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.