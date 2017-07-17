Catherine Crosland

A powerful drama that must not become reality

By | Mon 17th July 2017 - 2:38 pm

 

Many of you will have seem the recent television adaptation of Mike Bartlett’s play, King Charles III.

Beautifully and movingly written, in Shakespearean style blank verse, the play is set in the near future, when “King Charles III” has just inherited the throne.

Charles is asked to sign a piece of legislation that would severely limit the freedom of the press. He refuses to do so. He is portrayed as principled and conflicted. He has no wish to cause a constitutional crisis. His conscience just will not allow him to sign.

When Parliament plan to proceed with the legislation anyway, Charles uses his legal right to dissolve Parliament.

I will not give away any “spoilers” about how this fictional situation is resolved. But the play made me wonder how likely it is that such a situation could occur in real life. The worrying fact is that it is quite possible. I am not suggesting that Prince Charles, when he becomes king, would ever behave like his fictional counterpart in this play. But unless the rules are changed, some future monarch could easily do so.

Most people probably assume that these days the monarch has no real political power. But the reality is that legally, they still have great power. The monarch does still have to give consent before any legislation can become law, and does have the legal right to dissolve Parliament. In practice, there is an understanding that the monarch never uses this power. Consent is given automatically to all legislation, and the monarch only dissolves Parliament at the request of the Prime Minister. But this situation depends on an agreement, which all recent monarchs have kept, but which could not be legally enforced if a future monarch decided to rebel.

The fictional “King Charles III” is objecting to a piece of legislation that most liberals would also strongly object to. But I am sure most liberals would agree that it would be unacceptable for legislation that has been passed by Parliament, to be blocked by someone who is unelected, and whose power is hereditary. So long as such a veto potentially exists, we do not have a true democracy.

Such a situation arose in Belgium in 1990, when the King said that he felt that, as a Catholic, he could not sign legislation legalising abortion. Parliament declared him “unable to rule”, and took over his powers for one day – something that the Belgian constitution allows, although it was originally intended for situations such as the monarch being unable to rule due to illness. Once the legislation was signed, his powers were returned.

Perhaps the British Parliament could be given a similar right to temporarily take over the power of the monarch in such a case. But it would surely be better if legislation no longer required the royal assent, and if the monarch no longer had any role, even a ceremonial one, in dissolving Parliament.

The present queen must have often signed legislation with which she has strongly disagreed. She would, of course, whatever her own personal view, agree to sign legislation that would mean that she and her heirs would never be required to do so again. She would know that it was nothing personal, as she has always behaved impeccably. Let us not delay change until we have a monarch who might refuse.

* Catherine Crosland is a member in Calderdale and joined the party in 2014

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Ciaran Goggins 17th Jul '17 - 3:03pm

    Might be an idea to get a Constitution before attempting the hurdle of what is, in essence, a toothless institution such as the monarchy.

  • David-1 17th Jul '17 - 3:48pm

    This hypothetical is far less concerning than Parliament’s ability — used several times in the past — to cancel elections and unilaterally extend the terms of MPs.

  • Tristan Ward 17th Jul '17 - 4:14pm

    In the scenario given, I would be in King Charles’ corner, supporting him in upholding the freedom of the press, which after all is far more important than “democracy” in ensuring that power is exposed and kept accountable.

    If there were a written constitution someone or something would have to be responsible for upholding it. There will always be a problem when that person or thing either becomes corrupt or decides that (its view of) the constitution diverges from what the majority wants.

  • Laurence Cox 17th Jul '17 - 5:11pm

    The last time that a British monarch refused to give the Royal Assent to a Bill in the Houses of Parliament was in 1708 (Queen Anne refused to assent to the Scottish Militia Bill).

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish_Militia_Bill

    @Tristran Ward
    The US constitution allows impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanours”. Presumably, if we had a written constitution it would contain a similar clause.

  • Bill le Breton 17th Jul '17 - 5:25pm

    This play was a mystery to me.

    A Prime Minister brought forward a Bill to gag the press. The Monarch resisted and was driven eventually to dissolve Parliament. Throughout, the Press sided with the PM against freedom of the press.

    Perhaps the use of blank verse was so effective that this inconsistency went unnoticed.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul barker 17th Jul - 7:21pm
    I agree with every word of this. Calling for a Referendum/Election is a tactic, the goal is to be at The Heart of Europe.
  • User Avatarfrankie 17th Jul - 7:08pm
    The tide may well be turning, but the majority of brave Brexiteers will need to put their hands in the fire and turn them into...
  • User Avatarfrankie 17th Jul - 6:31pm
    Perhaps then Jennie their is room for a sub committee to look at motions and amend them to make them debatable, subject to the original...
  • User AvatarJennie 17th Jul - 6:15pm
    The only motions rejected for what topic they covered were the four Europe motions, and even then that was to have a consultation instead. Not...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 17th Jul - 6:09pm
    Steve, I think the important issue in the aftermath of tradgedies like Grenfell Tower is to take effective action to ensure there can be no...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 17th Jul - 5:51pm
    @ David Beckett 2006 ? Ah, bliss - pre-Coalition. Six million votes, 62 seats and a radical party.. No doubt the beards are a bit...