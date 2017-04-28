Robert Coster

A proposal for tv leaders’ debates

Fri 28th April 2017 - 8:55 am
I’ve been racking my brains about getting Theresa May to debate the other party leaders. With recent polls causing undisguised glee amongst Conservative MP’s and right-wing commentators, the perceived wisdom is that she really has nothing to gain from debating Tim, Nicola or even Jeremy and no pressure from a press led by the likes of The Daily Mail and Express to force her to do so. We need to change this.
The TV debates provide an opportunity for the PM to explain herself. If she is so sure of her approach to Brexit and the economy why won’t she take part? The answer, quoting Margaret Thatcher, is she’s “frit”. Anyone, having watched her lacklustre performances at PMQ’s, can see she is weak in debate. Forced into a corner she evades, quotes soundbites, launches personal attacks or relies on bluster from the MP’s behind her.
Given the likelihood that debates would damage her chances in the election the PM is unlikely to give in to a clamour to debate from fellow politicians. But could she resist a demand from the public?
For the first time and in order to overcome the current impasse I think that the general public should be asked to sponsor a series of prime time TV debates with pledges donated to charities such as Great Ormond Street or Help for Heroes.

The participants would be the main party leaders from across the UK. So…
Theresa May – Conservatives
Jeremy Corbyn – Labour
Tim Farron – Liberal Democrat
Caroline Lucas or Jonathan Bartley – Green Party
Nicola Sturgeon – SNP
Leanne Wood – Plaid Cymru
Each participant would be invited to take part in the knowledge that their refusal would void every donation made. This will, I believe, exert tremendous pressure on those who are minded to refuse.
There would be three broadcasts in prime time in the weeks leading up to 8th June with each network (BBC, ITV, Sky) broadcasting on a different subject; Brexit, The Economy, The NHS & Education for example.
The format of the debate itself could be a question from an audience member to one of the politicians with a time limited (60 – 90 seconds) reply. This would then be followed by a right to reply for the questioner and then opened up for a limited period of time to the other politicians taking part to debate.
So that’s my idea to secure the debates. What’s yours? I’ve become more and more convinced as the days since the election announcement that the strategy of Theresa May and the Conservatives to hide from debate, if unchallenged, could allow her to continue to cause great damage to our country unchecked. We cannot let this happen.

* Robert Coster is an ex-Labour IT geek now happy to have found a home with the Liberal Democrats.

  • Keith Sharp 28th Apr '17 - 9:35am

    Interesting idea — perhaps ( as well as and not necessarily instead of) run an on-line petition calling on T May and J Corbyn (to avoid obvious bias) to join leadership debates? Risk always is not meany people sign up, and so would need promoting etc., but could be worth a go. Mrs May is the worst PM in my lifetime and she clearly intends to hide behind the cameras and ‘strong and stable’ blandishments to prevent the general public realising how inadequate she is.

  • David Pocock 28th Apr '17 - 10:11am

    I would push to have the debates with two empty chairs. Fptp means only two parties can win and they won’t debate, there is political value in that

