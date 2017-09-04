A review of this year’s Conference app

Well, this must be some sort of record. It’s 11 days before I go to Conference and I’ve actually downloaded the Conference App and filled in my schedule so I know roughly where I’m supposed to throughout Conference. That’s not strictly speaking true because there are still times when I’ll be required to split myself in three or even four. If anyone has a Hermione Grainger time-turner I could borrow, I’d be ever so grateful.

This year’s Conference app (available by searching Lib Dem Conf on your chosen app store) is the best yet. There were no problems with using My Schedule – and in fact it’s much easier than it used to be and it asks you if you want to put things automatically into your device calendar as well. I always do so I get all the reminders.

The information seems a lot better organised than usual, too. The exhibition and training are in separate bits.

There are new sections which will come in to their own at Conference. There’s a ‘what’s happening now” guide and a media wall so you can see what’s being tweeted so you can head for any excitement.

It’s definitely worth familiarising yourself with the agenda at this stage. I usually do it on the train there, which is a recipe for disaster. This year’s app looks like it is the most useful to date. Enjoy.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings