A sign of things to come?

By | Thu 20th April 2017 - 11:56 am

When you live in one of the safest Tory seats in the country and you get a phone call out of the blue from a life long Tory voter saying that he is prepared to campaign for the Lib Dems in the General Election you start to think that you’re dreaming!

That’s what happened to me within a couple of hours of the announcement yesterday. He not only rang me but had to go to the trouble to find my telephone number in the phone book – that’s a serious amount of trouble to go to.

We’re in the middle of campaigning for our County Council elections and the mood on the doorstep is also matching up to my caller. People are seriously worried about how Brexit is going to affect them. Theresa May’s statement that the ‘country is coming together but Westminster isn’t’ looks to be a serious misjudgement on her part.

We need to build on the distrust and worry that has built up but not revert to ‘Project Fear’. It’s real people telling real stories of what they think will happen – emotion will win this election not facts.

I don’t know how long my surprise caller will stay with us. We need to understand the reasons that the new members are coming to us and ensure that we keep them interested long term. Only then can we grow a sustainable future for our Party.

* Philip Knowles is Chair of Richmondshire Lib Dems

5 Comments

  • TonyJ 20th Apr '17 - 12:26pm

    Philip – your last paragraph is such an important point. And it applies to the many former Labour supporters who have joined us just as much as to your new ex-Tory friend.

  • Andrew McCaig 20th Apr '17 - 1:31pm

    We just had an ex Labour councillor join us in Huddersfield…

  • Allan Brame 20th Apr '17 - 1:54pm

    Chair of nearby Conservative Association phoned my wife yesterday. Can’t bring himself to vote for a pro-Brexit party.
    Local union secretary, lifelong Labour man, stopped me when I was out delivering this morning. Disgusted with Labour over Brexit. Voting Lib Dem now

  • D. Howitt 20th Apr '17 - 1:55pm

    Walk and talk, more will come and see Lib dems as the party for them. Anyone got news on how things are looking in scotland? Need to secure shetland and orkneys but nice to pick up a seat or two

  • Sue Sutherland 20th Apr '17 - 2:28pm

    I think there is a deep swell of resentment against the Tories for Brexit. Unfortunately there is also a current running from traditional Labour voters straight to the Tories. I hope our campaigns team can persuade them to vote for us instead, based on policies that address their concerns and which give them back control over their own lives.
    I realise we have to Marshall our resources and target winnable seats but we may well be helped by tactical voting organised by Remainers who are fed up with being called Remoaners and want to see some action!

