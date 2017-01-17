“A slightly erratic grip on the truth sometimes….” Who was Nick Clegg talking about

An interesting interview with Nick Clegg appears on the Huffington Post. Watch the video clips here to find out his views on Russia, the dynamics of President Trump and what he refers to as “Brexit by Daily Mail.”

He also outlines what he would have brought to the Remain campaign and is pretty caustic about George Osborne and David Cameron.

The answer to the question in the headline is Michael Gove, most recently pictured doing a very obsequious thumbs up next to Donald Trump. Listen to find out what else Nick thinks the two have in common.

And, of course, his well documented love-in with Gove’s former special adviser Dominic Cummings, who went on to run Vote Leave, continues.

