Mary Reid

A tale of two buses

Apparently that bus now looks like this:

 

Which might explain why Boris Johnson got a bit confused yesterday on Peston on Sunday.

Would you like to see him claiming that the Conservative manifesto promises £350m a week for the NHS? Of course you would.

And while we are with Robert Peston, here is another insight into Johnson’s behaviour:

Now would you like to hear what Norman Lamb made of it?

Boris Johnson misled the public once, he must not be allowed to get away with it again.

The NHS is in crisis, but the Conservatives are peddling blatant untruths instead of providing the urgent investment our health service needs.

It shows they are taking voters in this election for granted.

The Liberal Democrats are being honest with the British people that we will put a penny on income tax to raise an extra £6bn a year for the NHS and care.

