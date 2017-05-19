Robin Bennett

Achievements of the LibDems in coalition 2010-2015

By | Fri 19th May 2017 - 5:38 pm

The Lib Dem Manifesto of 2017 gives canvassers plenty to promise on the doorstep, but past achievements can be more convincing. Yet who among canvassers can instantly name three achievements attributable to the Liberal Democrats, against Conservative inclinations, in the Coalition Government of 2010-2015?

Here is a short list, which will no doubt benefit from correction or expansion. A full list can be found in an Appendix to David Law’s book Coalition.

  • The allocation of 0.7% of GDP to International Development, both in practice and as law
  • The raising of the Income Tax personal allowance from £6475 to £10,600
  • Steve Webb delivered the “triple lock” on the State Pension
  • Nick Clegg saw through the pupil premium of (eventually) £1320 per primary school child and £935 for secondary children to reduce the attainment gap in England and Wales
  • A £2.5 billion banking levy
  • Free school meals for infant-school children and in the first three years in primary school in England
  • Vince Cable vetoed a proposed “fire-at-will” employment law
  • Stopping welfare cuts and ensuring benefits kept up with inflation
  • Same sex marriage legislation
  • 15 hours free child care for disadvantaged children
  • Prohibition of the export of chemicals to where it is known they may be used to carry out the death penalty
  • Strong and stable government (true!)
  • 5p charge on plastic bags.

We did not get everything we wanted: House of Lords Reform, or a change to the voting system, for example. But the Lib Dems were the conscience of the Coalition.

You may have a different list. It depends on whom one is talking to, and where.
In Scotland the principal issue is, as usual, Independence, but note that the SNP government only belatedly adopted measures such as the pupil premium and the school meals policy. (OK, it was ahead on plastic bags, but in this we all copied Ireland).

* Robin Bennett first joined the Liberal Party in 1957. He is a member of the North East & Central Fife Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Ian 19th May '17 - 6:05pm

    An article about the coalition in the closing period of an election campaign. Does this site have a death wish for the LibDems?

  • Nom de Plume 19th May '17 - 6:27pm

    Coalition was controversial (as were some of the decisions). Better to leave it in the past. Today’s battles (and politics) are different.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan 19th May - 6:05pm
    An article about the coalition in the closing period of an election campaign. Does this site have a death wish for the LibDems?
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 19th May - 6:00pm
    I have studied the evidence and it appears inconclusive. If all you want is for everyone to be levelled down to a common standard then...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 19th May - 5:58pm
    As far as I'm concerned, anyone who asks about "sin" should be told firmly, STFU we've dealt with this and here are our party policies.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th May - 5:53pm
    Listened to the follow up on the debate on Radio 5 last night. Oh dear. Which genius asked Brian Paddick to be the Lib Dem...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 19th May - 5:38pm
    What Macron's done is amazing, but the French haven't bought all of his programme. I expect a showdown with the trade unions over his labour...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 19th May - 5:12pm
    We underestimate Theresa May at our peril. This election is Project Fear all over again. Just a bit more subtle this time. The standard Tory...