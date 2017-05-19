Achievements of the LibDems in coalition 2010-2015

The Lib Dem Manifesto of 2017 gives canvassers plenty to promise on the doorstep, but past achievements can be more convincing. Yet who among canvassers can instantly name three achievements attributable to the Liberal Democrats, against Conservative inclinations, in the Coalition Government of 2010-2015?

Here is a short list, which will no doubt benefit from correction or expansion. A full list can be found in an Appendix to David Law’s book Coalition.

The allocation of 0.7% of GDP to International Development, both in practice and as law

The raising of the Income Tax personal allowance from £6475 to £10,600

Steve Webb delivered the “triple lock” on the State Pension

Nick Clegg saw through the pupil premium of (eventually) £1320 per primary school child and £935 for secondary children to reduce the attainment gap in England and Wales

A £2.5 billion banking levy

Free school meals for infant-school children and in the first three years in primary school in England

Vince Cable vetoed a proposed “fire-at-will” employment law

Stopping welfare cuts and ensuring benefits kept up with inflation

Same sex marriage legislation

15 hours free child care for disadvantaged children

Prohibition of the export of chemicals to where it is known they may be used to carry out the death penalty

Strong and stable government (true!)

5p charge on plastic bags.

We did not get everything we wanted: House of Lords Reform, or a change to the voting system, for example. But the Lib Dems were the conscience of the Coalition.

You may have a different list. It depends on whom one is talking to, and where.

In Scotland the principal issue is, as usual, Independence, but note that the SNP government only belatedly adopted measures such as the pupil premium and the school meals policy. (OK, it was ahead on plastic bags, but in this we all copied Ireland).

* Robin Bennett first joined the Liberal Party in 1957. He is a member of the North East & Central Fife Liberal Democrats.