ALDC

ALDC Campaigner Award 2017 winners announced

By | Sun 17th September 2017 - 2:25 pm

The winners of the ALDC Campaigner Awards 2017, sponsored by Midshires, were presented at the ALDC AGM at Autumn Conference by Sarah Olney, celebrating the best campaigners and campaigning teams from across the country.

This year’s winners and runners-up are:

Best By-election Campaign
Runner up is Emmbrook by-election in Wokingham
Winner is the Brinsworth By-election in Rotherham

Best Online Campaign
Runner up is Westhoughton Lib Dems
Winner is Surrey Lib Dems

Best Community Campaign
Runner up – Bristol Lib Dem with the Save Jubilee Pool campaign
Winner – Oldham for the Defibrillator Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign
Runner up – Sheffield‏
Winner – OxWab
Best Literature Campaign
Runner up is Portsmouth
Winner is Mid Dorset and North Poole

Overall Winners – Edinburgh Lib Dems [pictured]

Well done to our overall winners Edinburgh. From Alex Cole-Hamilton’s win over the SNP in 2016 to become the Member of Scottish Parliament, the team have since gone on to win more council seats and ensure a Lib Dem gain with the excellent Christine Jardine entering Parliament this June. The team in Edinburgh have doubled their council team from three to six councillors and the team at ALDC were really impressed by Kevin Lang who achieved an amazing 6,079 first preference votes – which we think is the highest in the country! Congratulations!

Congratulations to every team nominated for this year’s awards.

 

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul holmes 17th Sep - 6:26pm
    If a 'big seller' in a commercial market did as well as our anti referendum outcome stance did in June, then the Company would be...
  • User AvatarJohn King 17th Sep - 6:06pm
    Bye bye Britannia is on my youtube channel kyngofengland, you should be able to download it from there. Thanks
  • User AvatarPeter 17th Sep - 5:42pm
    Sadly, the models are still wrong.
  • User Avatarken munn 17th Sep - 5:10pm
    All the other sensible policies suggested - education, housing, health, etc - will be me-too policies at the next GE. So, no differentiation from which...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 17th Sep - 4:44pm
    In 1992 MEPs were elected first past the post in enormous constituencies. We had none. Reform of the voting system did not come until after...
  • User AvatarNick Collins 17th Sep - 4:05pm
    To John King: Where can i get a copy of the words and music; i guess they won't be available by clicking on your LDV...