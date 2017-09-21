ALDC Campaigner Award 2017 winners announced

The winners of the ALDC Campaigner Awards 2017, sponsored by Midshires, were presented at the ALDC AGM at Autumn Conference by Sarah Olney, celebrating the best campaigners and campaigning teams from across the country.
This year’s winners and runners-up are:
Best By-election Campaign
Runner up is Emmbrook by-election in Wokingham
Winner is the Brinsworth By-election in Rotherham
Best Online Campaign
Runner up is Westhoughton Lib Dems
Winner is Surrey Lib Dems
Best Community Campaign
Runner up – Bristol Lib Dem with the Save Jubilee Pool campaign
Winner – Oldham for the Defibrillator Campaign
Best Fundraising Campaign
Runner up – Sheffield
Winner – OxWab
Best Literature Campaign
Runner up is Portsmouth
Winner is Mid Dorset and North Poole
Overall Winners – Edinburgh Lib Dems [pictured]
Well done to our overall winners Edinburgh. From Alex Cole-Hamilton’s win over the SNP in 2016 to become the Member of Scottish Parliament, the team have since gone on to win more council seats and ensure a Lib Dem gain with the excellent Christine Jardine entering Parliament this June. The team in Edinburgh have doubled their council team from three to six councillors and the team at ALDC were really impressed by Kevin Lang who achieved an amazing 6,079 first preference votes – which we think is the highest in the country! Congratulations!
* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners