Alex Carlile leaves the Liberal Democrats Lords Group: Why now?

The news that Alex Carlile is going to sit as a crossbench peer rather than a Liberal Democrat is perhaps not surprising. His views on civil liberties and his passionate advocacy for the state to have greater surveillance powers often put him at odds not just with the Lords group but with the wider party. PoliticsHome says:

Lord Carlile felt the party “was not taking a strong enough line in support of surveillance,” a senior Lib Dem source told PoliticsHome. “He was unhappy with our stance on the Snooper’s Charter,” the source added. “We made a big thing about voting against the Data Communications Bill and he didn’t like that at all.” A Lib Dem spokesperson said: “We are disappointed but not surprised at Lord Carlile’s decision. “He has been at odds with party policy on a number of occasions in recent years, especially over civil liberties. “We are grateful for his years of service to the party and wish him well in future. “

Why now, though? Nothing has really changed. He’s had these views for a very long time and the party has opposed them for a very long time. I have certainly thought for some time that it would be better if he was a cross bencher but I didn’t have any expectation that it would happen. In fact, for even voicing such an opinion, I was accused of “grisly soviet intolerance” by the Noble Lord in the comments to that article.

I don’t think for a minute that you have to agree with every iota of party policy to be a member at any level in this party. If that were the case, I’d have been out on my ear ages ago. However, there are touchstone issues for us, like civil liberties, where it is important that those representing the party publicly are able to put across what the party stands for or at the very least are able not to undermine what the party is trying to do.

In Alex Carlile’s case, it seems that the tensions between him and the Lords group on this issue had somehow become stronger in recent months. The Hansard report of the final debate on the Investigatory Powers Bill in the Lords in October lays them bare. Brian Paddick had moved an amendment which sought to remove internet connection records from the data which was authorised to be acquired in bulk. Immediately, Alex Carlile got up to attack it. In a later exchange with Jonny Oates, Alex Carlile accused his colleague of “playing with language.”

It may be that those seemingly increased tensions led the peer to conclude that his purposes might be better served on the cross benches and he made his decision at the end of the year.

As I understand it, he remains a member of the party. This is probably the best solution all around. He is to be commended for being one of the very few voices in favour of transgender rights back in the ’90s. He has also taken a particular interest in mental health, particularly in young people, before it was fashionable to do so, getting involved in the establishment of the charity Rekindle in his former constituency. His work on those issues shows that he has a huge amount in common with his fellow Liberal Democrats.

As I understand it there is no rancour on either side, just a recognition that the disagreements over such a key issue had become increasingly insurmountable. Both peer and group are now free to pursue their divergent courses.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings