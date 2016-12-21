NewsHound

Alex Cole-Hamilton: No oaths please, we’re British

By | Wed 21st December 2016 - 8:55 am

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote a blistering column in yesterday’s Daily Record in which he lambasted the suggestion that public officials in this country should swear an oath. It’s as passionate and liberal as you would expect from Alex.

Some of the highlights:

I’m sorry, but ask anyone associated with the Black Lives Matter campaign in the States (a country which makes its citizens swear allegiance before they draw breath in the morning) whether such a pledge makes any difference to racial harmony…

…This is the latest frontier in a new kind of politics in this country, a politics of nationalism and identity driven by a right wing tabloid press which seems to harness and inflate the darkest public perceptions around immigration and radicalisation…

…Our country is built on a rich tapestry of cultures which have all, over time, crafted what it means o be British. Immigration has shaped our national cuisine, our music, and the way we speak. That process is ongoing and it won’t ever really end.

To hammer out a meaningless set of couplets which make up a definitive set of British values would effectively say: “The rest of the world has no more to teach us. This is it. Britain in a nutshell. If you don’t like it -go back to where you came from.”

  • malc 21st Dec '16 - 9:49am

    Mr Javid actually said:

    “The pledge could include phrases such as “tolerating the views of others even if you disagree with them”, as well as “believing in freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from abuse … a belief in equality, democracy, and the democratic process” and “respect for the law, even if you think the law is an ass”.”

    If the oath was along those lines I see absolutely nothing wrong with it.

  • Jayne Mansfield 21st Dec '16 - 10:37am

    @ Malc,
    I would be pretty worried if someone who immigrated to this country felt they couldn’t sign up to those values.

    The Panglossian approach to integration has not worked. So if not this, what? And please, no woolly abstract terms like open, tolerant and united when clearly as a nation we are not, and the goal seems even more out of reach. Proposals please.

  • David Raw 21st Dec '16 - 12:13pm

    @ Cllr Mark Wright………….. Sorry, Mark, but I’m afraid the onus is on you to say what evidence you have to say why it would be effective.

    Modus Tollens ‘n all that.

    Merry Christmas.

  • expats 21st Dec '16 - 12:43pm

    “respect for the law, even if you think the law is an ass”.”…

    Would this be the sort of ‘respect’ shown, by those newspapers who most often preach ‘Britishness’, over the ruling (and personal integrity) of those High Court judges in the ‘Brexit’ case?
    Would this be the ‘respect shown by Javid and other members of his government in their mealy-mouthed, reluctant ‘support’ for these judges and their ruling?

    Handsome is as handsome does ..rulingc

  • Lorenzo Cherin 21st Dec '16 - 1:57pm

    malc , Jayne , and as ever , Mark

    I am so delighted that I am not the only person on here to think the reaction to the report by the centre left , and especially to Sajid Javid , a moderate , Tory supporter, of that excellent think tank, and membership organisation, liberal Conservative, Bright Blue , and a man fro an ethnic minority and a working class background .

    It is not a policy I agree with , not keen on oaths , have a bit of the Quaker in me , in sympathy , but it is the fact that we are in dangerous times, read and listen to our own member , Majid Nawaz , the clue is in the name of him, and the communities secretary , they are worth listening to even if some do not share the view !

    And why is it this party welcomes “identity ” when it is self described , on mental health or LGBT, and rightly so , but the minute someone might like to self describe , not as British , and patriotic , all we get is oh no !

    Alex Cole Hamilton is entitled to his point of view , as is Sajid Javid .

    The difference is I bet only Javid would pass Tebbits cricket test . 1

  • Lorenzo Cherin 21st Dec '16 - 2:00pm

    “not as British ” is meant to be written , “as British “

  • Manfarang 21st Dec '16 - 2:03pm

    Mark
    Yes oaths do have some effect. A person proved to have lied can be jailed for perjury.
    As to preventing parallel communities one thing a number of Liberals do is to intermarry.

  • paul holmes 22nd Dec '16 - 12:00am

    I hope any such oath as well as committing to ‘freedom of religion’ would also commit to respecting ‘freedom from religion’.

  • Manfarang 22nd Dec '16 - 1:13am

    Paul
    And freedom from Christmas?

  • Toby Keynes 22nd Dec '16 - 10:16am

    Oaths – in some form that does not force a person to choose between lying and revealing their religious or non-religious beliefs – may have a place in public life, and that’s a debate worth having.
    However, I’m utterly appalled by the idea that, in a democracy, the choice of the electorate could be overturned because the person they have elected feels unable – for any reason – to utter words imposed on them by a government politician.

  • Caracatus 22nd Dec '16 - 11:05am

    One only needs to read private eye and Mr Javid’s comments on judges that he has problems with the oath he proposes.

    The fundamental problem with this oath is that being British entitles one to oppose prevailing British values. What if we had had the oath in the 1950s’ where people would have ben expected to respect the law on homosexuality even if they thought it an ass, or support the colour bar at their place of work as part of tolerating the views of others ? Does swearing to support democracy preclude support for the monarchy ? Does freedom of speech mean no libel laws ? Any values with need pages of subsequent explanation.

  • Caracatus 22nd Dec '16 - 11:07am

    Upholding British Laws in 1910 included women and most men not being allowed to vote.

