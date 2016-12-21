Alex Cole-Hamilton: No oaths please, we’re British

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote a blistering column in yesterday’s Daily Record in which he lambasted the suggestion that public officials in this country should swear an oath. It’s as passionate and liberal as you would expect from Alex.

My column in today's @Daily_Record on the cold irony of a Government demanding that its citizens swear an oath to tolerance @scotlibdems pic.twitter.com/g9nCgGWfHc

Some of the highlights:

I’m sorry, but ask anyone associated with the Black Lives Matter campaign in the States (a country which makes its citizens swear allegiance before they draw breath in the morning) whether such a pledge makes any difference to racial harmony…

…This is the latest frontier in a new kind of politics in this country, a politics of nationalism and identity driven by a right wing tabloid press which seems to harness and inflate the darkest public perceptions around immigration and radicalisation…

…Our country is built on a rich tapestry of cultures which have all, over time, crafted what it means o be British. Immigration has shaped our national cuisine, our music, and the way we speak. That process is ongoing and it won’t ever really end.

To hammer out a meaningless set of couplets which make up a definitive set of British values would effectively say: “The rest of the world has no more to teach us. This is it. Britain in a nutshell. If you don’t like it -go back to where you came from.”