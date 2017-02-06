Alex Cole-Hamilton on Trump’s travel ban: We will not tire, we will resist

Over the weekend, Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton went to his second protest of the week against Donald Trump’s travel ban in Edinburgh. This time, he spoke to the 1500 strong crowd. Here’s what he said:

Edinburgh I’m proud to know you.

You’re in great voice and that matters because we are here, we are unified and we are part of a global resistance to the biggest threat to humanity since the Second World War.

Now I don’t know about you but I settled down to watch the US election results with hope in my heart. Hope that I could look my two year old daughter Darcy, who’s here today, that I could look her square in the eye and say Darcy, let there be no limit to your ambition, let there be no limit to your feeling or self worth or your position and safety in our new society. (At this point Darcy clambered on stage and into his arms)

But as the night wore on, I had to drastically rethink what I would say to her. A cold misogyny, a new paradigm of racism and homophobia was taking hold of a country that I have long admired and I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t.

So, I got out of my chair and I stood up. Like all of you here, I stood up. In the months before Inauguration when Trump took shots at the freedom of the press, I stood up. When he started to fill his White House with white male bigots I stood up and when he closed the border to families from Syria on their knees in search of sanctuary, I stood up. I’m proud to stand with you today Edinburgh, we are part of a global movement and we will not sit down, let me hear you!

We will not, we utterly refuse to sit down, because apathy and fatigue is what he wants that’s what they want. They want to test us now and tire us out so that ultimately we’ll go back to what we were doing, buckle in and accept what ever comes next.

Instead, today we follow the example of those lawyers hunkered down in JFK international airport filing Habeas Corpus petitions for travellers affected by the Muslim ban last weekend. In the shadow of the Statue of Liberty- mother of exiles they turned the weight of the law against Trump so that the US could fulfil the pledge made to refugees etched I stone at her feet:

“Give me your weak and your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free”

Today we march for our brothers and sisters of Islam, but tomorrow it could be the gay community, or rape survivors; the African American community or climate change scientists, whatever the frontier we will hold the line and show Trump, his puppet masters and the watching world that we will not tire we will not sit down we will only resist.

Now I’m a Liberal Democrat, but that doesn’t matter today, I’m proud to stand with people of all parties and of none, but I’m going to finish with a message for the prime minister. Theresa May when you clasp hands with this man and offer him the full pomp and majesty of a state visit, you diminish yourself, you diminish the office you hold and you diminish our nation.

Rescind the invitation today, remind yourself that no trade deal is worth a fire sale of our values or our respect for human rights and the rule of law. Send him a message that ours is a decent, open tolerant country, our nation, like his is a tapestry of immigrants.

Keep fighting Edinburgh we have a long road to travel, but we will prevail.