Alex Cole-Hamilton to chair Scottish Lib Dem General Election Campaign

One of the party’s best ever campaigners has been chosen to chair the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ General Election campaign. Alex knows a lot about winning seats from the SNP after sensationally grabbing Edinburgh Western from them last year.
Alex said:
I’m honoured to take on this important role for my party. We have a great grassroots organisation that is hungry for victory.
We have the wind in our sails and a hugely motivated activist base, keen to bring the party back to strength.
I can’t wait to get my teeth into the campaign.
Willie Rennie explained why he had chosen Alex:
Alex has a record of taking seats from the SNP and he will do a fantastic job campaigning for a Lib Dem fight back.
Our optimistic agenda is pro-UK, pro-EU and progressive. Since June last year we’ve been taking seats from the Conservatives, Labour and the SNP campaigning for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.
From Edinburgh to the Highlands, we’re relishing the opportunity to take the fight to the opposition parties and we fully intend to win seats at this election.
