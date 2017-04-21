Alex Cole-Hamilton to chair Scottish Lib Dem General Election Campaign

One of the party’s best ever campaigners has been chosen to chair the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ General Election campaign. Alex knows a lot about winning seats from the SNP after sensationally grabbing Edinburgh Western from them last year.

Alex said:

I’m honoured to take on this important role for my party. We have a great grassroots organisation that is hungry for victory. We have the wind in our sails and a hugely motivated activist base, keen to bring the party back to strength. I can’t wait to get my teeth into the campaign.

Willie Rennie explained why he had chosen Alex: