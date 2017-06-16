Alistair Carmichael is to be the Lib Dem Chief Whip

In an interview with his local paper The Orcadian, Alistair Carmichael ruled himself out of standing for the leadership, saying:

“It is difficult enough juggling the demands of having a family in Orkney and living between there, London and Shetland, without making it more complication. “I think there are other things that I can do that add value to the party’s efforts, rather than be leader.

He revealed what that would involve, too. He’s going to go back to the role he had during the early Coalition years – as Chief Whip.

That role will be very different now. Then, he had to try and keep all the Liberal Democrat ducks in a row in tense and febrile times. He was there trying to get something coherent to evolve between our Government Ministers who would want to go in one direction and our backbenchers who often wanted to have nothing to do with that, thank you very much.

He was praised by both sides for his ability to work across that divide with good humour and biscuits. I remember one story which appeared in the party magazine Ad Lib where he ended up having to look after and change Jenny Willott’s baby’s nappy while she was off voting.

One of Alistair’s greatest strengths is his ability to get people to work together, which is why he will be so good in the current parliamentary set-up. He has strong relationships with people in most parties and will be pivotal in getting the sensible people to work together and push the hardcore illiberal fringe to the sides where it belongs. It is essential that progressives behave in a mature way and take advantage of any opportunities to advance our common cause.

There may be times when, by working together, that we could achieve significant progress. It may involve voting with the Government on occasion. I suspect that any Government chief whip wanting us to support the usual nasty Tory stuff will be told to get stuffed, but we might be able to win the day on things like EU nationals’ right to stay and staying in the single market and customs union.

I’m encouraged by Alistair’s appointment. There’s a lot of potential for us to get stuff done in a rapidly moving political environment.

Generally, I’m slightly sceptical about Westminster being able to adapt to minority Government. It may not be grown up enough for the task, but it does need to get its act together. Minority government worked well in Scotland between 2007-11 but there was one fundamental difference. People generally get the Parliament they ask for up there because of the PR system. At Westminster the parties are way out of proportion. We will have to see how it all works out.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings