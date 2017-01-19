Alistair Carmichael on Question Time tonight

Finally, we have a Lib Dem on Question Time.

Here's this week's full #bbcqt panel. Join us tonight at 10.45pm on BBC One pic.twitter.com/bJgcxWLEHG — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 19, 2017

Alistair will, I’m sure, seek to highlight the general uselessness of the annexe to the Government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

If it weren’t for Alistair, I’d be tempted not to watch tonight. The smug apologism for Trump that Piers Morgan represents is bad enough, but Chris Grayling and Emily Thornberry can usually be guaranteed to annoy me.

It is good that our unique position on Brexit is going to get the airing it deserves. It’s on at the usual time of 10:45 on BBC1. I’ll get the popcorn….

