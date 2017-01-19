Caron Lindsay

Alistair Carmichael on Question Time tonight

By | Thu 19th January 2017 - 9:45 pm

Finally, we have a Lib Dem on Question Time.

Alistair will, I’m sure, seek to highlight the general uselessness of the annexe to the Government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

If it weren’t for Alistair, I’d be tempted not to watch tonight. The smug apologism for Trump that Piers Morgan represents is bad enough, but Chris Grayling and Emily Thornberry can usually be guaranteed to annoy me.

It is good that our unique position on Brexit is going to get the airing it deserves. It’s on at the usual time of 10:45 on BBC1. I’ll get the popcorn….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • J Dunn 19th Jan '17 - 10:03pm

    “….but Chris Grayling and Emily Thornberry can usually be guaranteed to annoy me. “

    And no doubt, that annoyance is compounded by the fact that you have no ability to ‘moderate’ them into the LDV waste bin.?

