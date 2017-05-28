Caron Lindsay

Alpacalypse

By | Sun 28th May 2017 - 10:55 am

It wouldn’t be an election without photos of Willie Rennie with cute animals.

This time, they even behaved themselves.

I thought that the election hadn’t had enough alpacas in it, so I was delighted when I heard that he was off to visit an alpaca farm. Here he is with Edinburgh West candidate Christine Jardine and Edinburgh South West candidate Aisha Mir:

The headline is not my invention – it came from Tim Hustler in our Press office.

If you laughed, as I did, then you might like to sponsor him as he is taking part in Edinburgh’s marathon today to raise money for Macmillan Cancer support. On his Just Giving page, he explains why:

About a year ago I was hit with news that you never expect. The upside? I was lucky and with fantastic care I was given the all clear and no long term effects. Despite my luck the impact that it has had on me has been huge and the hardest battle has actually been the aftermath. Thanks to family and friends I got through and that got me thinking. Is everyone else as lucky as I was? And the sad answer is that probably not. And that is the reason I am running not only the Edinburgh Marathon but also the Berlin Marathon in October.

No one should go through cancer alone and with your help we can make sure that no one does.

You do have to worry when people are working so hard that they run a marathon to take a rest.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

