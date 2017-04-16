An Easter shoutout to some special people

Easter means many things to people. For Liberal Democrat campaigns staff, it often means long hours working in the run-up to an election. From the hypnotic rhythm of the Risograph to the chatter of activists who need occupying with leaflets, canvass sheets and letters to stuff, there is a Campaign Beast to be fed and it’s the organiser who cooks up the menu.

Now, if you are a candidate or a volunteer, you have some element of choice about if and when you hit the streets at this holiday time of year. If you are a member of staff, you have to be there at both ends of that range of possibilities.

I’ve just had a week away. I hesitate to say holiday as I spent much of the time on various Lib Demmery supporting our excellent Council candidates Jean Davis, Angela Maclean and Carolyn Caddick in the Highlands, but I was able to go away and spend time with my family in a part of the world that worked its restorative magic on me. At this holiday time, spare a thought for our organisers and campaign staff and interns who can’t do that and who are caught up in that exhausting and exhilarating campaign whirlwind.

A huge thank you to all of them for the immensely impressive and hard work that they do. I hope the Easter Bunny has left lots of chocolate, gin or beer under the Risograph.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings