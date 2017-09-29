An interesting observation from David Laws

Biteback has recently published David Laws’ Coalition Diaries, 2012-15. They are well worth a read. Unlike his Coalition book published last year, these contemperaneous diaries aren’t nicely organised into different subjects and you tend to get more of a flavour of the frustrations and emotions that were going on at the time.

I am wending my way through the 560 page volume and will drop you the odd snippet while I read.

John Rentoul seems to be doing the same, on Twitter. He posted an account of a meeting between the Tory Chief Whip Sir George Young and Tory Ministers which shows the contempt in which they held the Speaker, John Bercow and their determination to behave like naughty children at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Good story from David Laws's diaries of Cabinet meeting in Nov 2012: George Young reported meeting with Speaker pic.twitter.com/fsVh53oprm — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) September 29, 2017

What I like about diaries is that you get little asides which, at the time they are written, seem fairly ordinary comments but seem quite prescient in hindsight. “Not sure MG is a fan of Boris” written in 2012 becomes more significant when you see what happened between the two of them after the referendum.

What, of course, was even more interesting, was Laws basically supporting Gove’s leadership bid when it did come.

I’m looking forward to more of these little gems.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings