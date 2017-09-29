An interesting observation from David Laws

Biteback has recently published David Laws’ Coalition Diaries, 2012-15. They are well worth a read. Unlike his Coalition book published last year, these contemperaneous diaries aren’t nicely organised into different subjects and you tend to get more of a flavour of the frustrations and emotions that were going on at the time.
I am wending my way through the 560 page volume and will drop you the odd snippet while I read.
John Rentoul seems to be doing the same, on Twitter. He posted an account of a meeting between the Tory Chief Whip Sir George Young and Tory Ministers which shows the contempt in which they held the Speaker, John Bercow and their determination to behave like naughty children at Prime Minister’s Questions.
What I like about diaries is that you get little asides which, at the time they are written, seem fairly ordinary comments but seem quite prescient in hindsight. “Not sure MG is a fan of Boris” written in 2012 becomes more significant when you see what happened between the two of them after the referendum.
What, of course, was even more interesting, was Laws basically supporting Gove’s leadership bid when it did come.
I’m looking forward to more of these little gems.
Why was a Lib Demmer even considering supporting a Tory when they seem to hate the sight of us!?
How was it possible for a Lib Dem MP to support a Tory MP in a leadership bid when he is not a member of the Tory selectorate?
Caron
Mike Smithson on PoliticalBetting.com has said that the Conservative Party Membership has now dropped below that of the Liberal Democrats. Is that true?
Please tell us more.
Terribly sorry but £20 for an ebook is criminal.
Laws supporting Gove’s “leadership” bid tells me all I want to know about Laws.