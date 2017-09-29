Caron Lindsay

An interesting observation from David Laws

By | Fri 29th September 2017 - 1:30 pm

Biteback has recently published David Laws’ Coalition Diaries, 2012-15. They are well worth a read.  Unlike his Coalition book published last year, these contemperaneous diaries aren’t nicely organised into different subjects and you tend to get more of a flavour of the frustrations and emotions that were going on at the time.

I am wending my way through the 560 page volume and will drop you the odd snippet while I read.

John Rentoul seems to be doing the same, on Twitter. He posted an account of a meeting between the Tory Chief Whip Sir George Young and Tory Ministers which shows the contempt in which they held the Speaker, John Bercow and their determination to behave like naughty children at Prime Minister’s Questions.

What I like about diaries is that you get little asides which, at the time they are written, seem fairly ordinary comments but seem quite prescient in hindsight. “Not sure MG is a fan of Boris” written in 2012 becomes more significant when you see what happened between the two of them after the referendum.

What, of course, was even more interesting, was Laws basically supporting Gove’s leadership bid when it did come.

I’m looking forward to more of these little gems.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Nigel Hunter 29th Sep '17 - 2:39pm

    Why was a Lib Demmer even considering supporting a Tory when they seem to hate the sight of us!?

  • Richard Underhill 29th Sep '17 - 6:28pm

    In a living language the meaning of words changes over time, so it may be useful to philologists (such as the late Tolkien) to consider the idiolect.
    Idiolect is a word that emerged from a crossword, but is not in my printed edition of the Oxford or Chambers or BBC dictionaries. It is therefore a neologism, which neologism is not.
    A gay person could be sad for a while, which needs empathy when sympathy might be rejected.
    Nowadays “decimate” is understood to mean destruction of a lot more than ten per cent of a population.

  • Richard Underhill 29th Sep '17 - 6:31pm

    How was it possible for a Lib Dem MP to support a Tory MP in a leadership bid when he is not a member of the Tory selectorate?

  • Richard Whelan 29th Sep '17 - 8:25pm

    Caron

    Mike Smithson on PoliticalBetting.com has said that the Conservative Party Membership has now dropped below that of the Liberal Democrats. Is that true?

    Please tell us more.

  • Ibrahim 29th Sep '17 - 8:35pm

    Terribly sorry but £20 for an ebook is criminal.

  • David Raw 29th Sep '17 - 8:36pm

    Laws supporting Gove’s “leadership” bid tells me all I want to know about Laws.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Sep - 8:26pm
    The basic problem with globalisation is that it isn't real in sense that most it advocates talk about it. Trump isn't the result of an...
  • User AvatarRichard Whelan 29th Sep - 8:25pm
    Caron Mike Smithson on PoliticalBetting.com has said that the Conservative Party Membership has now dropped below that of the Liberal Democrats. Is that true? Please...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 29th Sep - 7:37pm
    Henry Bolton has been elected UKIP leader, their fourth this year, with the support of Nigel Farage, MEP.
  • User AvatarMichael BG 29th Sep - 7:36pm
    @ Katharine Pindar It is my understanding that Vince’s Lifelong Learning Accounts would include something towards university tuition fees, hence my £9,000 before age 21...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 29th Sep - 7:34pm
    The UK should help Bangladesh. Either Boris goes there with his chequebook, or there should be a motion in the House of Commons to reduce...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 29th Sep - 7:29pm
    Bernard, I'm afraid wait is a tactic we have been following for 7 years now. If began with "just wait and see how people will...