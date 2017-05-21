And the winner of the Scottish Leaders’ Debate is….a nurse

Yes, Willie was brilliant and we’ll come to that in a moment. But let’s hear it for this nurse who had Nicola Sturgeon on the ropes. Two weeks ago the First Minister led her MSPs to vote against an end to the pay freeze for Scottish nurses. The nurse in the audience spoke very movingly about having to use a food bank. She also talked about how demoralising working in the NHS was. Watch her here.

"You have no idea how demoralising it is to work within the NHS", says audience nurse at #leadersdebate https://t.co/u5WlVZxgul pic.twitter.com/zkDnDkxbfE — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) May 21, 2017

A few years ago, a friend of mine who’s a nurse really struggled to manage on her salary as a single parent so I know that what tonight’s nurse says rings true.

I also spent 51 days last Autumn watching exactly how hard and stressful work is for nurses. No matter how short-staffed they were and how rushed off their feet they were, they still managed to give my husband fantastic care. I was worried then about the effect that it was having on their health. Giving at 120% all the time is simply not sustainable.

So, despite the cybernats predictably pouring all sorts of poison onto the internet, what that nurse says rings true.

The Record’s David Clegg said that he had never seen Nicola Sturgeon look so uncomfortable on television.

Moving on to the debate itself, Willie Rennie had one job. He had to show the Lib Dems’ unique position as a pro EU, pro UK progressive party. He did that really well. His interventions were punchy and clear and he was cheered when he argued for a referendum on the Brexit deal. He was brilliant on mental health and education, asking Nicola why it’s taken her so long to accept the obvious stuff that he’s been banging on about for years – like investment in early years.

He did a good job of attacking Ruth over Brexit, the only leader to actually land a blow on her. “If Boris was lying then is Ruth lying now?” he said.

He did well but didn’t get anywhere like his fair share of the speaking time. The event was dominated by Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon shouting at each other about independence, something that suited them both. Anything but talk about the records of the UK and Scottish Governments. However, the audience wasn’t buying it. They actually booed them at one point.

Both of them looked completely rattled at various stages.

A teacher also challenged Nicola on her government’s failures on education.

Surprisingly, nobody really took Ruth to task on social security – and Nicola only tried to get in the rape clause at the end. Ruth was caught out saying things that were simply not true – she clearly had forgotten that her Government at Westminster had reduced access to Personal Independence Payments for people with mental health problems.

Kezia Dugdale, the Scottish Labour leader, spoke from the heart, which is in the right place, as she always does. Her problem is that there is no point saying that the first thing a Labour government would do would be to give EU nationals the right to stay when Labour MPs and peers voted against that when they had the chance.

Patrick Harvie, the leader of the Scottish Greens tried to make out that he hadn’t been assimilated by the SNP. Unfortunately, nobody really got the chance to point out that he voted with them so much of the time.

David Coburn, the UKIP leader in Scotland was every bit as dire as he has been every other time he’s been on tv.

There’s to be a rematch between Willie, Nicola, Ruth and Kezia on Wednesday night on STV.

