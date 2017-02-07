Another day, another database, another threat to privacy

Databases containing personal details are honey-pots for hackers, with the potential for sensitive information to end up in the hands of criminals or in the public domain. Hot on the heels of the Investigatory Powers Act, which now requires your internet service provider to store your web history (Internet Connection Records) for 12 months, the Government now wants to create more databases containing highly sensitive personal information.

Liberal Democrats did everything we could to stop the worst attacks on individual liberty and privacy in the Investigatory Powers Bill but with Labour support and little help from the media, every significant measure passed into law. No doubt emboldened by the absence of an effective Official Opposition, the Digital Economy Bill brought forward by Government has the potential to create massive databases containing the details of every adult in the UK who, quite lawfully, wants to access adult material on the Internet.



We do not have to imagine how sensitive this kind of personal data is, as there have already been examples of the personal details of those who pay for access to porn sites being traded on the dark web. Details of over 400 million customers of two porn sites have been stolen since July last year. In the case of the website, Ashley Madison, the release of personal information reportedly led to two suicides.

The problem arises over the Government’s legal requirement in the Digital Economy Bill for operators of porn websites to have age-verification, to prevent access to those under 18. There are all sorts of problems with this superficial and mechanistic approach. Age-verification restricted to the UK is very easy to get around and does not address user-generated pornography or pornography posted on twitter or tumblr. Of course we all want to stop children looking at stuff that isn’t appropriate for their age, but the Government must accept the reality of the situation. This material will always exist so the Government should instead concentrate its efforts on teaching even very young children what they should do if they come across adult material and making sex and healthy relationship education compulsory in all schools.

The big privacy issue, however, is that the Government are not placing any conditions on age-verification systems in order to protect the users. Many of the most popular sites are free to access but many of the age verification systems currently in use are operated by the porn sites themselves and work on the basis of providing credit card details. Apart from the potential for porn websites to target you with embarrassing and unwanted advertising once they know your details, the potential value to criminals of lists of people who are accessing pornography, and their credit card details, is obvious. In addition, just like Internet Connect Records, this has the potential to put people off looking at sites on the Internet that they are perfectly entitled to access. The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the rights to freedom of opinion and expression raised the same concern: “the imposition of the age-verification mechanism…has implications for the right to privacy without imposing conditions for the storage of such data.” Even the cross-party House of Lords Constitution Committee agrees that better safeguards should be included in the Bill. Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment which would require any system to guarantee the anonymity of the user and we will continue to press our amendment to ensure everything is done to protect the privacy of age-verification users and to give them a choice as to which company they trust with their personal data.

Yet again, the Government is introducing legislation that is not thought through, that is likely to be ineffective and has significant unintended consequences for our civil liberties. Yet again, it is the Liberal Democrats who are providing the real opposition.

* Brian Paddick Is Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Home Affairs. He was Deputy Assistant Commissioner in London's Metropolitan Police Service until 2007, the Lib Dem candidate for the London mayoral election in 2008 and 2012, and a life peer since 2013.