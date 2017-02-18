Another massive Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives…in John Redwood country

Arch-Brexiteer John Redwood has something to worry about on his patch. In a rare Friday by-election, Liberal Democrat Imogen Shepherd-Dubey gained the Emmbrook ward on Wokingham District Council with an eye-watering swing from the Conservatives!
Congratulations Imogen Shepherd-Dubey for gaining Emmbrook Ward, Wokingham DC with 60% of the vote. Massive swing from Cons 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5Mu9cPcQWT
— ALDC (@ALDC) February 17, 2017
Emmbrook (Wokingham) result:
LDEM: 59.7% (+22.3)
CON: 33.3% (-4.5)
UKIP: 3.9% (-11.7)
LAB: 3.0% (-6.1)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 17, 2017
There was a massive fall in the UKIP vote despite them putting up a candidate from the more credible end of their range and putting out leaflets.
Well done to Imogen and her team for a fantastic result.
Hi Caron, not necessarily “a massive swing from the Tories”, on paper looks like a squeeze on everyone else. Important that yet, yet again UKIP go down whether to Labour, the Cons, ourselves or even the Greens. But yes 60% of the vore in a ward where we have been only a dozen or so votes behind the Cons twice in the last few years is good. It does not really matter where the vote comes from if it gives us 60%, does it?
Well done to Imogen and team!
It’s a 13.3% swing from Con to Lib Dem, theakes, which to me is reasonably massive.
I thought is was very informative to read about UKIP “putting up a candidate from the more credible end of their range and putting out leaflets”. I’m not suggesting we have this for every by-election report, but occasionally it might be helpful to provide a bit of accurate detail on what each party got up to leaflet-wise etc in the campaign.
Useful background to this by-election (I live in Emmbrook and was involved peripherally as deliverer, teller etc):
We had lost out by only 13 and 12 votes in the last two election cycles.
It is a wealthy ward containing an area that in 2013 was rated 2nd best place to live in Britain (based on a basket of indicators) by the Daily Telegraph.
Wokingham voted 58% “remain” in the referendum. Brexit was never raised as an issue in the election.
The by-election was caused by the very public resignation of a Tory councillor who was not happy with the way the Conservative group leadership treated their backbenchers as lobby fodder.
Another Tory simultaneously resigned the whip and urged people in Emmbrook to vote Lib Dem.
The former Green candidate declined to stand and urged Greens to vote Lib Dem.
Phil – a very affable UKIP candidate – delivered one A5 leaflet to my house.
Labour were completely anonymous.
It was a classic “two-horse race” ALDC campaign as is reflected by the squeeze.
Our main campaign message was “stop the rot” – see above.
The Tories campaign message seemed to be “vote for the local candidate” even though our well-known candidate was born and raised in the ward and lives a 1 minute walk from the ward boundary.
There was a hefty amount of material from both Conservative and Lib Dems, including an eve-of-poll yellow leaflet from the Tories headed “Lib Dem lies” or some such. I observe without comment that it was delivered to my door, even though we had a prominent stakeboard at the top of the drive.
Congratulations to Imogen, Prue and everyone involved in an outstanding campaign and a richly-deserved result.
1 They did vote for a local candidate who won.
2 Did the Tories pay someone to deliver their leaflet to you .cos if it was a supporter I would have thought they would think no point delivering to you?
UKIP are still rising in the latest opinion polls and the Conservatives continue to have a strong lead but this does not seem to be reflected in actual voting. Next week’s Parliamentary by election results should be interesting.
Nigel – this gold/black leaflet was something out of the normal run of election stuff. Delivered to our supporters only we believe, full of misrepresentations etc, and designed to suppress the Lib Dem vote, it did not have the word Conservative on it anywhere – even in the imprint. People locally were pretty disgusted by it.
Prue
If it lacked an imprint, I hope a complaint will be made.
UKIP have become the party of the media.They lack the resources or membership to exist without the media acting as their mouth piece. If they win Stoke they may pick up finance and members. If they fail and the media loses interest in them then the only home UKIP politicians have left is the Tory party and I expect some will end up there.
No imprint implies fraud. This maybe one way of getting round the election rules of how much can be spent. It has DEFINATELY needs investigating. When underhand information is not challenged it only grows.
Why did you not print the actual result?
Prue says the imprint doesn’t contain the word “Conservative”. She doesn’t say it had no imprint. That’s not illegal, so long as the name and address of the person promoting the leaflet is there.
@Tony Greaves:
LDEM 1575
CON 879