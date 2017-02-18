Another massive Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives…in John Redwood country

Arch-Brexiteer John Redwood has something to worry about on his patch. In a rare Friday by-election, Liberal Democrat Imogen Shepherd-Dubey gained the Emmbrook ward on Wokingham District Council with an eye-watering swing from the Conservatives!

Congratulations Imogen Shepherd-Dubey for gaining Emmbrook Ward, Wokingham DC with 60% of the vote. Massive swing from Cons 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5Mu9cPcQWT — ALDC (@ALDC) February 17, 2017

Emmbrook (Wokingham) result:

LDEM: 59.7% (+22.3)

CON: 33.3% (-4.5)

UKIP: 3.9% (-11.7)

LAB: 3.0% (-6.1) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 17, 2017

There was a massive fall in the UKIP vote despite them putting up a candidate from the more credible end of their range and putting out leaflets.

Well done to Imogen and her team for a fantastic result.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings