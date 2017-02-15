Another Richmond: LDV’s Joe Otten takes to the stage

Richmond is now always going to be one of these words that brings a smile to Liberal Democrats, along with words like Dunfermline, Brent Central, Roxburgh, Selkirk and Peebles, Newbury and Christchurch, all great by-election wins.

But there’s another reason that Richmond features on our site today. Our very own Joe Otten takes to the stage in Sheffield for the next four nights as Richmond in a production of Shakespeare’s Richard III with a difference:

In an alternate time-line the climax of the Wars of the Roses coincided with the nadir of trench warfare. The victorious Yorkist commander, the Duke of Gloucester decides that supporting her sibling’s claim to the throne is no longer good enough. She sets out to eliminate all her competition and wear the garland of the realm. However, her success awakens Lancastrian revanchism and the Earl of Richmond leads an invasion force to take back this noble isle. As Europe commemorates 100 years since WWI The Company transplants William Shakespeare’s biggest villain to 1917. Following the lead of a number of recent high profile Shakespeare productions Richard and a number of other parts have been gender-swapped.

Any parallels with current events are entirely coincidental.

You can find out more and buy tickets here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings