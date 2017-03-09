Are we spending enough on our military?

I recently attended a seminar led by a specialist in international relations, and one of those attending asked “How likely do you think it is that the UK will fight a conventional war in the next ten years?”. Without any hesitation the reply came: “Almost certain.”

It’s hard to avoid noticing the changing political environment we find ourselves, both at home and abroad. For the first time in decades, the prospect of large-scale non-nuclear war seems plausible (though President Trump seems keen on removing “non-nuclear” from that equation). Russia’s aggressive actions can’t be written off as isolated incidents, and the situation in the Middle East is even worse than it was a decade ago.

It’s very likely that, due to aggression against us or our allies we will be at war again in the not too distant future. As someone who has always fancied themselves a pacifist, this is all a bit depressing, but it would be naive to think that my wishes have any impact on reality. It seems important, therefore, that we continue to meet our spending commitments to NATO, however many reservations we have about the use of military force.

But is that enough? I had a (separate) fascinating conversation with a US army officer recently, that shed light on military budgeting in a way that had never occurred to me. He pointed out that the reasons that the nominal (and percentage) amount the US spends on their military is so high are complicated, but a big part of it is down to living costs. Around a third of defence spending in the US is on employment and benefits, and a similar amount is spent in the UK (31.3% in 2016). Why is this significant?

Well, in China, an army lieutenant can expect to be paid around 36,000 yuan a year – about £4,250. In the UK, a 2nd Lieutenant earns around £31,000. That means that, because of pay disparity and living cost differences, each UK lieutenant is equivalent to about 6 Chinese lieutenants, pound for pound. That’s an enormous difference, and there’s reason to believe that the disparity between service personnel pay is even greater.

That’s only part of the story – what about living costs impacting elsewhere in procurement? For obvious reasons, militaries are keen to procure kit and resources domestically or from friendly countries. Goods, particularly raw materials, are tremendously cheap in China compared to the EU – two thirds the cost, if not less. This has an enormous impact on costings throughout the supply chain.

So when we examine our military spending, we can’t compare apples and oranges. Russia’s military spending is around $470 per capita per year, while the UK’s is $869 per capita. But if we adjust these by cost of living, things look rather different… because the UK is about twice as expensive to live in than Russia.

Do we spend enough on our military compared to other countries? Turns out, that’s not the question. It should be: do we spend enough on our military for our country? That’s harder to say, but simplistic comparisons should be treated with great suspicion.

* Edwin Moriarty joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016.