Article 50 is not the only or the best way to leave

Now that the invocation of Article 50 is imminent, I thought I would reflect on how we managed, as a country, to gain such momentum for such a bad way of leaving the EU.

Firstly, it should be understood that before Article 50 was agreed, it was not impossible to leave the EU. Greenland did so, by agreement, and without that agreement being subject to an arbitrary one-sided deadline. The point of agreeing Article 50 was not to make it possible to leave, but to make it harder. Article 50, like Trident, is not meant to be used; that is not what it is for.

Before the referendum David Cameron did promise that a Leave vote would result in immediate invocation of Article 50. It didn’t – the government has had 9 months instead to come up with a plan. Not that that seems enough. Other countries will not negotiate before invocation because “that is the procedure”, and, more to the point, as soon as we invoke, they have us over a barrel.

It is a little quaint for Theresa May to claim that any challenge to her Brexit priorities, weakens her position, when she is about to catastrophically weaken her own position by invoking Article 50, and starting a clock which the other side can stop and we can’t.

Why is this so weak? Fundamentally this sort of negotiation is about arriving at an agreement that suits both sides better than no deal. It is a positive-sum game, in which the value of that positive sum is shared between the two parties. Each side will try for a larger share of that value, of course, and has the leverage of threatening ‘no deal’. In that game you are in a much weaker position if the other side can wait you out (due to a 2 year deadline they can extend and you can’t) and you can’t do the same to them.

Before the referendum, Michael Gove was arguing at one point that a leave vote, should not lead to article 50 but that we should give the EU a chance to come back with a better offer to remain. Why? Because article 50 is no way to get anything you want. What has changed? Only the momentum. (No, not that Momentum, they never change.)

So what is the alternative? Contrary to popular myth, the EU is not an organisation that rules over national governments. The reverse is true. The national governments that make up the EU can, and often do (much to the annoyance of European Parliament) ignore EU procedures and agree between them whatever it is they want. It’s a feature of them being undiluted sovereign governments. Article 50 only has the standing that the national governments want it to have.

Now John Major – I forget when or why – went through a period of vetoing everything that came to the European Council until he got what he wanted. It was a petty move at the time, but it demonstrates that a degree of consent is essential for the EU to function. It would never benefit from trying to keep a member prisoner. I don’t even need to suggest dishonouring treaty obligations, though of course a sovereign nation like ourselves could do that and find itself outside the EU very rapidly.

No, the point is that if a member wishes to leave, agreement is in everbody’s interest, Article 50 or no. The point of Article 50 is to load that agreement against the leaving member. Remind me why we’re about to invoke it?

