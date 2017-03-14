Article 50 is not the only or the best way to leave

Now that the invocation of Article 50 is imminent, I thought I would reflect on how we managed, as a country, to gain such momentum for such a bad way of leaving the EU.
Firstly, it should be understood that before Article 50 was agreed, it was not impossible to leave the EU. Greenland did so, by agreement, and without that agreement being subject to an arbitrary one-sided deadline. The point of agreeing Article 50 was not to make it possible to leave, but to make it harder. Article 50, like Trident, is not meant to be used; that is not what it is for.
Before the referendum David Cameron did promise that a Leave vote would result in immediate invocation of Article 50. It didn’t – the government has had 9 months instead to come up with a plan. Not that that seems enough. Other countries will not negotiate before invocation because “that is the procedure”, and, more to the point, as soon as we invoke, they have us over a barrel.
It is a little quaint for Theresa May to claim that any challenge to her Brexit priorities, weakens her position, when she is about to catastrophically weaken her own position by invoking Article 50, and starting a clock which the other side can stop and we can’t.
Why is this so weak? Fundamentally this sort of negotiation is about arriving at an agreement that suits both sides better than no deal. It is a positive-sum game, in which the value of that positive sum is shared between the two parties. Each side will try for a larger share of that value, of course, and has the leverage of threatening ‘no deal’. In that game you are in a much weaker position if the other side can wait you out (due to a 2 year deadline they can extend and you can’t) and you can’t do the same to them.
Before the referendum, Michael Gove was arguing at one point that a leave vote, should not lead to article 50 but that we should give the EU a chance to come back with a better offer to remain. Why? Because article 50 is no way to get anything you want. What has changed? Only the momentum. (No, not that Momentum, they never change.)
So what is the alternative? Contrary to popular myth, the EU is not an organisation that rules over national governments. The reverse is true. The national governments that make up the EU can, and often do (much to the annoyance of European Parliament) ignore EU procedures and agree between them whatever it is they want. It’s a feature of them being undiluted sovereign governments. Article 50 only has the standing that the national governments want it to have.
Now John Major – I forget when or why – went through a period of vetoing everything that came to the European Council until he got what he wanted. It was a petty move at the time, but it demonstrates that a degree of consent is essential for the EU to function. It would never benefit from trying to keep a member prisoner. I don’t even need to suggest dishonouring treaty obligations, though of course a sovereign nation like ourselves could do that and find itself outside the EU very rapidly.
No, the point is that if a member wishes to leave, agreement is in everbody’s interest, Article 50 or no. The point of Article 50 is to load that agreement against the leaving member. Remind me why we’re about to invoke it?
* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
It is worth pointing out that the EU institutions appear to have envisaged informal advance negotiations ahead of an A50 notice – see p3
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2016/577971/EPRS_BRI(2016)577971_EN.pdf
I was very surprised that the EU countries did not want to discuss the final status of those who have moved. If I were to put what my Hungarian friend thinks about that up here I expect LDV would ban me for life.
To be honest Mr Otten I’m not sure what your argument is here. Taken to its extreme you could be read as suggesting that an important Treaty provision was so badly written that the agreement should never have been signed. I simply do not buy this argument that A50 is not meant to be used. Why else would it be there if not to allow a state to leave?
Are you saying that you agree with Gove that the EU could come back with another renegotiation offer? I don’t think anyone ever took that seriously.
Are you saying that you think that it is impossible to negotiate a deal of some sort? That Treaty does seem to envisage some form of agreement and presumably you are not endorsing the EU breaching that?
If you are thinking something other than A50, what are you thinking? You may very well have a great idea, just I don’t think this article tells me what it is.
Quite right, Joe. Triggering A50 hands the initiative to the 27. Before triggering, the leaver could do the stalling, following the trigger the 27 can do the stalling.
One supposes that HMG just thought it couldn’t withstand the pressure that would have come from Leavers and Remainers had it tried to hold out longer than 31st March 2017.
But this highlights an important issue; what is good negotiation is often poor politics.
What is responsible behaviour now?
Difficult to agree with you on this one, the only thing that the 27 have on their side is the clock and being able to reset it. It’s within each others best interests to come to a good positive agreement. If we decide to just walk away we lose the possibility of having a good trading relationship with the EU. If they decide to walk away (or push us as the case might be) they suddenly find themselves with a gaping hole in their budget.
Yes the are other ways of leaving, or getting forced out, but the whole idea of Article 50 is to allow a nation to leave on good terms with the EU instead of blowing everything up and giving them the middle finger as they walk away.
It worries me that the writer appears to be in politics but seems to lack the basic understanding that politics is about compromise not throwing your toys out the pram and hoping everyone forgives you and gives you sweets.
Bill le Breton – ‘What is responsible behaviour now?’
To my mind the question there is would a majority of voters (as distinct from REMAINers or LEAVERs per se) vote for an EEA or EFTA option? Most REMAINers at the referendum didn’t seem to like that idea for reasons that, I admit, were not entirely clear to me. Certainly some eurosceptics have talked about a Norway option in the past. Christopher Booker has banged that drum for decades, but obviously some were far more hardline. I really don’t know.
One thing I would perhaps dispute however. You say, ‘the 27 can do the stalling.’ True – but the Treaty does seem to envisage an agreement and that surely implies a good-faith negotiation?
Oh Chris, I agree that politics is about compromise, not throwing your toys out of the pram. But we lost that vote, last June.