“As an MP, I’d find solutions” – a profile that shows why Elizabeth Riches should win North East Fife

There’s a super profile in The Courier of Elizabeth Riches, our excellent candidate in North East Fife. The reporter sent to follow her for the day was obviously impressed, saying that she is “full of charm and charisma.”

When I read it, I thought that this is definitely the Elizabeth I know.

Elizabeth is full of charm and charisma, chatting to everyone she meets, whatever their political preferences. “You have to listen to what concerns people; individuals have their worries and there’s no point in pontificating about things that hold no interest,” she says. “Some are worried about their children’s education and the fact Elmwood College can’t offer the courses it used to, or they might be concerned about lack of broadband. “As an MP, I’d find solutions. This is a unique moment for the country. This election is probably far more important than any we’ll have for a long time and I would really make a difference to North East Fife.” “I’ll use my experience as a teacher, councillor for the East Neuk and deputy leader of Fife Council to serve the best interests of the area.”

The article also has conversations with voters, many of whom are impressed with Elizabeth. What comes across, though, is the long record of service the people of North East Fife has had from its local councillors. What an incredible foundation of goodwill they have built.

Bob Stewart, 52, is fed up of the SNP and wants a change. Could he be persuaded to join the Lib Dems? “I’ve been with the SNP for years but I’m very disillusioned with them at the moment,” he scowls. “I helped the party for years, putting up posters and dishing out leaflets. But when I needed help from them, there was a distinct lack of contact. “When I needed a gate fixed, it was the Lib Dems who helped out. I’ll never vote SNP again. The Lib Dems may well have my vote.” Susan and Margaret O’Brien say they’re voting “neither SNP nor Tory” and leave Elizabeth to guess as to how they’ll mark their ballot papers. “Many years ago, the former councillor Bob Nairn (who was Lib Dem) helped me, and I was always very grateful,” says Susan.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings