Attack Leave’s Leaders, Ideas and Claims. Not Voters.

When our party, and the wider movement of people in our country who are broadly liberal, is at its best we are: understanding, tolerant, empathetic and open.

But there are times when some people “on our side” are less than that. There are some people who do not understand the difference between robustly defending an idea and being rude.

I know the aggression of the other side. I know all about the trolling and harassment on social media. In my years as a candidate I have had hate mail, someone follow me at night, silent phone calls and been signed up to junk mail lists. You just ignore it and get on with the job.

But as Hillary Clinton famously said,

When they go low. We go high.

During the referendum campaign and since I have been brought to fury by the dishonest behaviour of the leaders of the Leave campaign and by Theresa May’s Brexit government that are the puppets of a handful number of rich, foreign-domiciled men who own most newspapers.

I believe there is a real possibility of Britain staying in the European Union. That is because by 2019 or 2020:

If there is an exit deal (or if the government proposes to leave without one) it will be clear as day that it is less good than being a member of the EU;

There will not be £350 million per week suddenly available for the NHS;

Farmers and fishermen, among others, will not better off;

“Concern about immigration” will become more nuanced. There will be wider understanding that an older population needs immigration to pay for longer pensions and care;

Europe will face external challenges that shows we need to work together.

The younger people who voted strongly for Remain (73% of 18-25 year olds) will be a larger share of the population.

The reputation of the people who Leave voters trusted, Johnson, Gove, Farage (and now May) will diminish not increase.

Campaigners on our side will develop better ideas than before to communicate our case. As I said to a public meeting in Oxfordshire last summer:

However much we talk here about the damage Leaving will do to science and jobs in Oxfordshire, I need you to think about how we explain better to people in Hartlepool [or other towns that voted Leave] that this matters to them.

Whatever, May says it will be difficult for her to go ahead, when her fundamental aim is re-election, if these factors change public opinion over the years to come.

In addition, I believe the following might happen (but as a constructive critic of the EU I don’t feel able to put it higher than might) and if they did would further support more minds changing:

The EU responds well to external threats.

The EU makes internal reform that allows less trenchant Leave voters to feel their vote provoked change (which some of them say was what they wanted their vote to provoke).

The EU adopts more charismatic leaders who are able to make a direct, positive connection with the British people, who are meant to be their people.

Tim Farron is right when he says the only way to resist Brexit is to change minds. Everything else (court cases, votes in parliament) is tactical but not strategic. Our country’s future is at stake and there is all to play for.

There is a massive job of work for all of us to do. If the events I have bullet pointed occur, we will have to campaign hard to communicate it to people. To do this, we will make justified criticisms of Leave’s claims and their leaders’ conduct.

But the one thing that will not help, and drives me to fury is attacks by people who claim to want to help Remain on people who voted Leave. Voters are not our enemies. They are out families and friends (and if you don’t have any friends who voted Leave, you are a very unusual person).

I was angry today to see a Tweet, re-tweeted 100s of times, saying that Leave voters are “suicidal lemmings” with a picture of that animal. The message of the Tweet is that if you voted Leave you stupid, self-harming, not even human. It plays into a caricature of Remain supporters that we are all self-satisfied with our cosmopolitan intellects, sneering disdainfully at those who disagree.

I am not prepared to accept this being said about some of my friends and family, or about anyone.

More importantly, in the history of persuasion, insulting those whom you wish to persuade has rarely been a successful approach.

Reach out to people who voted for the other side. Listen, understand and offer something better. Offer hope. As a great Federalist said,

With malice towards none, with charity for all

We can save Britain’s future in Europe. But we will not do it with insults.

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.