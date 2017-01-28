Autumn Conference again cut to four days

If you are booking your accommodation for Federal Conference in Bournemouth, there is some news from the Federal Conference Committee that you should be aware of. Its vice-chair, Zoe O’Connell, tweeted today:

Live update from LibDem Federal Conference Committee: #ldconf in Autumn 2017 has been set at 4 days. (Sat 16th – Tue 19th September) #fb — Zoe O'Connell (@zoeimogen) January 28, 2017

No doubt Zoe will tell us more about the reasoning behind the decision in her regular FCC report.

