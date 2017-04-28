Autumn Conference registration now open

An email from Andrew Wiseman, chair of Federal Conference Committee, announced that registration was open for Autumn Conference in Bournemouth.
The Dorset town is my favourite conference venue. Maybe I’m just biased because the weather was so gorgeous the last time we were there, and the Goat and Tricycle pub is one of the nicest and has fantastic beer, but I’d strongly recommend coming. Let’s hope that we have many more MPs to welcome, too.
The exceptionally good news is that the Early Bird Discount rate would normally run out before the election, but it has been extended until 23rd June. This shows that the Conference Office and Federal Conference Committee have listened to criticism they received (some of it from me) about previous events when the discount has expired at a time when it would have caused difficulties for people. So, well done to them for that.
Your email will have a unique link for you, so I can’t reproduce it here, but check your inboxes and register when you get the chance.
We will run this post again in June after the election so that you don’t forget the crucial date.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Well, I’ve registered today, but I have a question. What happened to the practice in years gone by where you could register for Spring and Autumn Conference together in advance and obtain a discount for doing so? After 20-plus years of conference attendance, some of us are now OAPs and we don’t have the disposable income we used to have. I agree about Bournemouth, however, Caron. If we never went to Brighton again, it would be too soon for me and as for Blackpool, just don’t get me started. I like Glasgow and Liverpool and Gateshead is very nice and friendly. Sheffield for Spring conference was good and so was Birmingham. Are we now too big for Eastbourne, Southport and Torquay? If we are, it’s a shame. See you again in September!
Hope someone from FCC will be along to answer that…